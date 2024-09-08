^

Tigers devour Red Warriors for roaring Season 87 start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 8, 2024 | 4:14pm
UST's Forthsky Padrigao
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Tigers are growling once again.

The new-look University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers mauled the University of the East Red Warriors, 70-55, to open their UAAP Season 87 basketball campaign on top Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UST, which saw its losses pile up the past few years, thus started the new season on a bright note.

Nic Cabanero paced the Tigers with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block on 4-of-14 shooting. Center Mo Tounkara added 13 points and four rebounds on a 6-of-9 clip.

The Espana-based cagers banked on their tough and disciplined defense to break the game wide open right from the get-go.

The lead grew to as much as 20 points in the third quarter, 45-25, after a 3-pointer by Forthsky Padrigao.

UE, though, fought back, unleashing a 10-1 run punctuated by a pair of free throws by Ethan Galang to cut the lead to 10, 35-46.

UST then found its rhythm anew and heated up, leading by as much as 22, 68-46, with less than two minutes remaining after a beautiful shot off the spin by Cabanero.

Christian Manaytay had 10 points and three rebounds for the Growling Tigers, followed by Mark Llemit who produced nine. Padrigao chipped in five points, seven assists and six rebounds on 2-of-10 shooting.

Precious Momowei powered the Red Warriors with 12 markers and 10 boards. Galang added 11.

UST will try to keep its good start going as it faces face Ateneo on Wednesday.

UE, meanwhile, will try to crash into the win column against the University of the Philippines on Saturday.

Both games will be at the Big Dome.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

UST GROWLING TIGERS
