Creamline stays hot, whips Est Cola

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline flattened youth-laden Est Cola of Thailand, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15, yesterday to set in motion its four-peat bid in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Still euphoric after its Reinforced Conference championship conquest, the Cool Smashers hammered the Thais, composed mainly of national youth team mainstays, to claim their first win in the short but sweet tournament.

“Syempre masaya kahit hindi kami nakapag training kahapon (Thursday) maganda pa rin nilaro namin,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

The dynastic franchise would need that as it squares off with Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze, who won this same conference last year when it edged Creamline in an epic five-set duel.

Reinforced Conference MVP and Finals MVP Bernadeth Pons chipped in 10 points in the win.

Also coming through was skipper Michele Gumabao, who led the way with 14 hits, 12 of which came off the kills.