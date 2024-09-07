Alas begins FIVB Men’s countdown

The Philippines hosts two Japanese clubs in the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals today at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City to kick off a year-long countdown for the historic hosting of the 32-team world tourney.

MANILA, Philippines — The countdown to the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships starts now.

Serving as the opening salvo for the week-long celebration before the official World Championship Draw on Sept. 14 and a kickoff concert to be hosted by Malacañang on Sept. 15, the Alas Pilipinas men play six-time Japan V.League titlist Osaka Blueton, formerly Panasonic Panthers, in back-to-back games today and tomorrow.

The Alas will face nine-time Japan V. League champion Saga Hisamitsu Springs on the same dates.