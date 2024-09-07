The ContentAsia experience

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The just-concluded ContentAsia Awards was an impressive showcase of the best television content in the continent. The event, held at the intimate CornerMax events venue downtown, brought together a wide range of talent from all over the region. Over 150 finalists in 26 categories descended upon Taipei to take part in the ceremony. Representatives from ABS-CBN, GMA and PTV were in attendance.

“This is just an extension of what we’ve been doing for the last five years,” explains dynamic organizer Janine Stein. “The only thing missing was celebrating all this great content from Asia.”

For the first time, the event included a category for Best Sports Magazine Program. The nominees were “Coupang Play Pick,” a panel discussion show; “SPOTIME MOTORSPORTS,” an in-studio motor sports round-up; and “Masters of the Game,” which this writer created for People’s Television. “Masters” won the Bronze Award against the Goliaths of other countries. It was a strong showing given the quality of the opposition.

The program, actually a documentary series, traces the life, struggles and successes of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time. “Masters” featured luminaries like two-time world boxing champion Luisito Espinosa, taekwondo Olympian Monsour del Rosario, SEA Games record-holder Elma Muros-Posadas, six-time world speed shooting champion Jethro Dionisio, among others. The show ran for 11 episodes in 2024.

PTV was definitely an underdog, but came away with one win out of two nominations. PTV Sports manager Brian Yalung and executive producer Sabel Reyes had the foresight to send in an entry. Network General Manager Toby Nebrida threw his support behind the campaign, sending a camera crew to the awarding. And Philippine Airlines made a hectic, whirlwind trip comfortable and relaxing. Their service was simply outstanding. For all this, we are deeply grateful.