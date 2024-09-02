^

Sports

Choco Mucho's Madayag signs with Japan's Kurobe Aqua Fairies

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 8:05pm
Choco Mucho's Madayag signs with Japan's Kurobe Aqua Fairies
Maddie Madayag joins a Kurobe side that finished with a 10-23 slate in the 2023 season along with fellow international signings Iris Scholten and Lena Stigrot.
Photo from Kurobe Aqua Fairies' website

MANILA, Philippines – Maddie Madayag will be heading overseas for her first stint in a foreign league as she is set to join the SV. League’s Kurobe Aqua Fairies, the team announced on their website Monday night.

Madayag, who has played with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the PVL since 2019, joined two other international signings for the Aqua Fairies.

The former Ateneo standout will miss out the 2nd All-Filipino Conference to end the 2024 PVL season as she heads to the Land of the Rising Sun.

“We're incredibly proud of you, Maddie, for seizing this amazing opportunity in your career,” the Flying Titans posted on social media as they sent off Madayag.

Madayag leaves the Flying Titans after a rocky campaign in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference where they missed out on the quarterfinals with a 2-6 slate. In the previous conference, they were runners-up to sister team and All-Filipino champion Creamline.

She has two runner-up finishes with Choco Mucho in her five-year pro career.

Madayag joins a Kurobe side that finished with a 10-23 slate in the 2023 season along with fellow international signings Iris Scholten and Lena Stigrot.

vuukle comment

MADDIE MADAYAG

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sibling rivalry looms in JPGT Malarayat

Sibling rivalry looms in JPGT Malarayat

21 hours ago
Lisa and Mona Sarines are set to engage in yet another intense sibling rivalry, this time with the stakes higher, as they...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor

Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor

21 hours ago
Jannik Sinner avoided plunging through the US Open trapdoor which claimed Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when he stormed...
Sports
fbtw
Another shot at glory for Ernie

Another shot at glory for Ernie

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Ernie Gawilan hopes to make the most out of his last chance at Paralympic glory when he plunges back into action in the 400-meter...
Sports
fbtw
Reyes sets World Cup goal

Reyes sets World Cup goal

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
It’s a rough road ahead but Gilas youth coach Josh Reyes said the national team is determined to finish top four at...
Sports
fbtw
PVL Finals rescheduled to Sept. 4 at Philsports Arena

PVL Finals rescheduled to Sept. 4 at Philsports Arena

7 hours ago
The highly anticipated Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference championship showdown between the unbeaten Akari Chargers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Enteng' prompts postponement of MPBL games

'Enteng' prompts postponement of MPBL games

7 hours ago
Heavy rains and floods brought about by Tropical Storm Enteng forced the postponement of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Im finishes as top Asian in Tour Championship; Scheffler finally claims FedExCup

Im finishes as top Asian in Tour Championship; Scheffler finally claims FedExCup

7 hours ago
Korea’s Sungjae Im emerged as the top Asian in the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the Tour Championship, after a closing...
Sports
fbtw
Chess Olympiad-bound Frayna, Canino rake in rating points

Chess Olympiad-bound Frayna, Canino rake in rating points

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Philippines’ Janelle Mae Frayna and Ruelle Canino continued to earn both rating points and confidence they would...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Forum to tackle Rock &lsquo;n Roll Running Series

PSA Forum to tackle Rock ‘n Roll Running Series

8 hours ago
Weather permitting, the global running phenomenon Rock ‘n Roll Running Series in Manila will be featured in the Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Akari coach dismisses controversial non-call in semis clash vs PLDT

Akari coach dismisses controversial non-call in semis clash vs PLDT

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Akari head coach Taka Minowa said that the controversial non-call late in the fifth set in their semifinals match against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with