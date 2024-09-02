Choco Mucho's Madayag signs with Japan's Kurobe Aqua Fairies

MANILA, Philippines – Maddie Madayag will be heading overseas for her first stint in a foreign league as she is set to join the SV. League’s Kurobe Aqua Fairies, the team announced on their website Monday night.

Madayag, who has played with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the PVL since 2019, joined two other international signings for the Aqua Fairies.

The former Ateneo standout will miss out the 2nd All-Filipino Conference to end the 2024 PVL season as she heads to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Join us in sending our captain, Maddie Madayag, all the best as she takes on Japan with the Kurobe Aqua Fairies! We're incredibly proud of you, Maddie, for seizing this amazing opportunity in your career. Your Choco Mucho Flying Titans fam is with you every step of the way.

“We're incredibly proud of you, Maddie, for seizing this amazing opportunity in your career,” the Flying Titans posted on social media as they sent off Madayag.

Madayag leaves the Flying Titans after a rocky campaign in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference where they missed out on the quarterfinals with a 2-6 slate. In the previous conference, they were runners-up to sister team and All-Filipino champion Creamline.

She has two runner-up finishes with Choco Mucho in her five-year pro career.

Madayag joins a Kurobe side that finished with a 10-23 slate in the 2023 season along with fellow international signings Iris Scholten and Lena Stigrot.