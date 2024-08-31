^

Paralympic wheelchair racer Mangliwan finishes 8th in 400m T52

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 8:34am
Jerrold Mangliwan
Jerrold Mangliwan
Screenshot / Paralympic Games YouTube

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan bowed out of the 400-meter T52 event of the Paris Paralympics after finishing at eighth place early Saturday morning (Manila time).

Mangliwan notched a time of 1:04.55 seconds, which was dead-last in a field of eight racers.

In the Tokyo Paralympics, he was disqualified after being ruled that he stepped out of his lane.

His tally in Paris was almost 10 seconds behind the gold medalist, Belgium’s Maxime Carabin, who recorded 55.10 seconds.

Japan bets Tomoki Sato, who won the gold in Tokyo, and Tomoya Ito finished second and third, respectively.

Mangliwan will still compete in the men’s 100 meter T52 next Friday.

Javelin thrower Cendy Asusano, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin are still yet to compete for the Philippines in the Para Games.

Ganapin and Gawilan will see action on Saturday.

