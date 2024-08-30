Painters pummel winless Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters continued their undefeated run in the PBA Governors’ Cup while keeping the import-less Phoenix Fuel Masters winless, 116-99, Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Quezon City.

Rain or Shine bucked another slow start and finished strong to remain unblemished in four contests thus far.

Aaron Fuller had another monster performance with 28 points and 22 rebounds. Adrian Nocum added 21 markers, three blocks and two assists. The latter scored 19 in the second quarter, the mot by any local player in a quarter since Robert Bolick, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

After trailing by a dozen in the first quarter, 13-25, the Elasto Painters found their groove in the second frame, tying it up at 55 at the half.

The game was tied at 76 with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter, before Rain or Shine broke the game wide open with an 8-0 run capped by a split from the line by Santi Santillan, 84-76.

This was enough separation for the Elasto Painters as they kept the Fuel Masters at bay in the final canto.

Phoenix trailed by nine, 90-99, with 7:12 remaining.

Rain or Shine then launched haymaker after haymaker, putting up a 17-6 run to push the lead to an insurmountable 20 points, 116-96.

“Mahirap talaga kalaban ang team na they’re going to try their best, compensate for the absence of the import. Phoenix is a good team, they have materials, they are well-coached, so nag-worry na ako nung una e,” head coach Yeng Guiao told reporters.

“Mabuti, sa fourth quarter, nakalayo kami. Pero kung hindi kami nakalayo, we will have a long night against Phoenix even if they don’t have an import,” he added.

Phoenix import Jayveous McKinnis was supposed to be replaced by Le’Bryan Nash, but the latter was reportedly found beyond the allowed import height.

Jhonard Clarito and Andrei Caracut tallied double-digit performances for Rain or Shine with 15 and 13 markers, respectively.

RJ Jazul and Jjay Alejandro had 12 apiece for Phoenix.

Phoenix dropped to 0-3 in the conference.