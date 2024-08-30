^

Wilkins shatters course-record with 61; Filipino bets 8 shots off

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 3:24pm
Miguel Tabuena
MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban both carded two-under 69s in the opening round of the $500,000 Mandiri Indonesia Open on Friday but found themselves eight strokes adrift of Aaron Wilkin, who set the Damai Indah Golf-PIK course ablaze with a record-shattering 10-under 61, breaking Frank Nobilo’s 30-year-old course record.

Wilkin’s flawless round, which featured 10 birdies, surpassed Nobilo’s 62 from the 1994 edition of this tournament. The 31-year-old Australian’s scorching performance earned him a three-shot lead over compatriot Andrew Dodt, who finished with a 64.

Tabuena rebounded from a one-bogey start on the back nine with three birdies on the front, including two-putt birdies on the par-5 first and sixth holes, both par-5s.

Despite his 33-36 round, the ICTSI-backed golfer could only secure a share of 30th place amid the day’s low scores.

He hit 10 fairways but faced challenges with his iron play, missing six greens and needing 30 putts to complete his round.

Quiban, on the other hand, had a strong back nine with two birdies but couldn’t maintain the momentum on the front, ending with one birdie and one bogey to join Tabuena and 21 others in 30th place.

He found nine fairways and 12 greens, finishing with 28 putts.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que struggled to a 76, putting him in danger of missing the cut as he tied for 129th.

Chinese rookie Sampson Zheng posted a 65 to tie for third with Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai.

Wilkin, who earned his spot in the field by graduating from last year’s Asian Development Tour, where he won the BRG Open Golf Championship, started his round on the 10th hole. He fired six birdies on the back nine, including a streak of three consecutive birdies from the 13th hole.

“Not much went wrong today,” said Wilkin, whose previous major victory was the 2022 Queensland PGA Championship. He continued his strong play on the front nine, birdying all the even-numbered holes and hitting all 18 greens in regulation.

Despite missing six fairways, Wilkin needed just 26 putts to complete his record-breaking round.

