HD Spikers relieved as Tushova’s 50 points for Capital1 goes down the drain

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers heaved a sigh of relief after surviving a record-breaking performance from Russian import Marina Tushova of Capital1 in their quarterfinals match that lasted two and a half hours at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Saturday night.

After squandering an early 2-0 lead, the HD Spikers needed to buck a high-octane performance from Tushova as they nearly suffered an upset, 25-19, 36-34, 16-25, 22-25, 15-12, against the seventh-ranked team. Right after taking the victory, Cignal considered themselves lucky.

MJ Perez, Cignal’s reinforcement, said that it was teamwork that ultimately helped them get over Tushova’s tantalizing game.

“It was so challenging. Tushova is a great player. She’s good, she’s very smart. Of course, in my position, I’m the import of this team, I have to bounce back every time, every chance. It was hard,” a visibly relieved Perez said after the match.

“But, I keep positive because we have the whole team, you know. We have good middles, we have good opposites, we have a great setter. So this is what I think. This is all about teamwork. So that’s why I was keeping very positive.”

Even from a coach’s standpoint, it was difficult to plan and adjust against a player of her caliber. Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos admitted that it tested his skills along with the rest of his staff.

“Credit din sa kalaban namin, especially sa import, na ang hirap niya talagang kalaban, sa totoo lang. Hindi siya madaling kalaban. Kahit anong gawin namin na effort dun kapag talagang nakuha niya yung momentum niya don, talagang pupuntos at pupuntos siya,” said Delos Santos.

“But good thing and again sobrang happy and proud sa team kasi kahit anong nangyari, naovercome namin yung struggle kanina at yun nakuha namin yung panalo. yun ang pinaka-importante sa amin,” he added.

Tasked to be the front line of defense against Tushova are Cignal’s middle blockers, particularly Riri Meneses and Jackie Acuña. The players themselves also admitted that they were left in awe of Tushova’s prowess.

“Di ko alam kung anong sasagot ko kasi kahit anong gawin namin naka 50 points pa rin siya, record na naman siya. So siguro grateful kami na kahit nakarecord siya kami pa rin yung nagwagi,” said Meneses, who had 21 points built off seven blocks.

Now that they’ve conquered the Solar Spikers and Tushova, the road remains long as they still need two more wins to take the championship. With their foes for the semifinals yet to be determined, Cignal are preparing to make a deep run and hopefully end their title drought.

“Personally, excited and happy talaga sobra sa semifinals na to. And 'di madali itong pagpasok ng semifinals. Ibang iba siya dun sa elimination — first round, second round. Like yung sinasabi ni [MJ] na pahirap nang pahirap yung labanan, but kami, I’m sure ready na ready yung team and i-e-embrace namin kung anong meron paparating sa amin,” said Delos Santos.

Cignal will return to action in the semis against either Creamline or Petro Gazz on Thursday, August 29, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.