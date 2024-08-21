EASL opener slated Oct. 2 at Mall of Asia Arena

MANILA, Philippines -- The East Asia Super League (EASL) will be kicking off at the Mall of Asia Arena in October, the league announced Wednesday.

The two PBA teams – the San Miguel Beermen and the Meralco Bolts – will be facing foreign teams at the MOA Arena on October 2, Wednesday.

According to the schedule, the Beermen will face the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the season curtain-raiser. The Bolts will then battle the Macau Black Bears to cap the opening day.

For this season, the number of teams expanded to 10 from eight. There will also be a total of 30 games in the group stage.

The expanded group stage of the tourney will run until February 12, 2025. The Final Four championship will then be held in March.

Aside from the opening day double-header, the two Philippine-based squads will play at the Philsports Arena as well.

On November 13, San Miguel will take on the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, while Meralco will go for broke against the Busan KCC Egis at Philsports.

The Beermen and the Bolts will likewise host the Hong Kong Eastern and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, respectively, at the same venue in Pasig in January next year.

San Miguel is part of Group A, composed of B.League champion Hiroshima Dragonflies, Korean Basketball League runner-up Suwon KT Sonicboom, P. LEAGUE+ runner-up Taoyuan Pauian Pilots and HKSAR champion Hong Kong Eastern.

Meralco, on the other hand, is in Group B that also includes B.League runner-up Ryukyu Golden Kings, KBL champion Busan KCC Egis, P.LEAGUE+ champion New Taipei Kings and Macau SAR champion Black Bears.

“The 34-game EASL season is the ultimate test in Asian club basketball. After an incredible performance during our first season in 2023-24, this is now understood by teams, players and fans alike,” EASL CEO Henry Kerins said.

"Fans all across Asia, whether in person or via our expanded broadcast coverage for the 2024-25 season, will all get to experience the highest level of basketball played in Asia today; EASL's thrilling competition to become champion."