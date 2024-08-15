^

Search on for new national swimmers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 11:38am
MANILA, Philippines -- The national trials for the 50 meters and 25 meters swimming kicked off on Thursday, as preparations for various competitions over the next year heats up.

The national trials started on Thursday at the Teofilo Yldefonso pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The tryouts will be the basis for the selection of the Philippine team that will compete in this year’s World Aquatics World Cup series, the 46th Southeast Asian age group championships and the World Aquatics Championships.

Among the swimmers who will compete in the trials are Paris Olympians Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch.

Aside from the two, Filipino-foreign swimmers Chloe Isleta, Heather White and Teia Salvino will also compete.

Xiandi Chua, Jasmine Micaela Mojdeh, Hugh Antonio Parto, Patricia Mae Santor, Gerald Jacinto and Jamesrey Ajido head the homegrown swimmers in the meet.

"Let's keep the Olympics fever going, every swimmer who competes today is surely dreaming of not just inclusion in the national team but the chance to be the next Olympics champion," Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary general Eric Buhain said.

"Carlos Yulo proved that you could start little but finish big in sports. So, we're surely using Caloy as an inspiration to our event and our young participants,” he added.

"The Olympic gold is way, way out there, but it's not mission impossible. We will do it step by step, Southeast Asian, Asian Games, World Championships, it's a long course, yes, but we will reach that goal.”

