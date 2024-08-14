^

Gymnastics chief predicts Caloy Yulo, brother will make 2028 Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 6:15pm
Gymnastics chief predicts Caloy Yulo, brother will make 2028 Olympics
Paris Olympic medalists (from left) Nesthy Petecio, Carlos Yulo and Aira Villegas is joined by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino at a hotel in Pasay City Tuesday night.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines – You can call gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion the Nostradamus of Philippine sports for predicting Carlos Yulo will win an Olympic gold medal years before he went on to snare two in the Paris Games just recently.

She made another fearless forecast Wednesday — that two Yulos will compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Of course, Carrion was referring to the other Yulo, 16-year-old Karl Eldrew, a promising young gymnast who has been displaying the same determination and promise that his elder brother showed on his way to sporting greatness.

“One hundred percent, unless one of them gets hurt, that’s the only thing I’m praying (for, that) they don’t get injured,” said Carrion when asked of the possibility of the Yulo siblings making the greatest sports show on the planet in LA.

“Yes, his kapatid, especially Eldrew, he’ll really be good,” said Carrion. “He’ll be really good, kaya. Two Yulos in the same team will be very nice.”

What sets Eldrew Yulo apart, according to Carrion, is his audacity.

“Eldrew is capable because he’s daring,” she said.

You can trust Carrion for it.

After all, it was her who in 2019, right after winning a floor exercise World Championship gold in Stuttgart, Germany, forecasted Yulo will win an Olympic gold someday.

That day came in Paris.

