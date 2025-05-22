Three Fighting Maroons to play final year in UAAP Season 88 volleyball

MANILA, Philippines —Running it back.

Three key members of the University of the Philippines women’s volleyball core will be using up their final year of eligibility as a huge season is expected to come.

Nina Ytang, Joan Monares and Irah Jaboneta will be back on the taraflex for the Fighting Maroons next season, the UP-Office for Athletics and Sports Development said.

The Fighting Maroons, in the UAAP Season 87, finished with a joint-fifth 6-8 win-loss record, a huge leap from the 1-13 record the prior year.

But now, the three players will be back for UP, who will be teaming up with new additions Casiey Dongallo, Kizzie Madriaga and Jelai Gajero, as well as young guns Kianne Olango and Jaz Manguilomotan.

"Napakalaking bagay na babalik silang tatlo para sa atin kasi gusto natin that our women's volleyball team will keep the fire burning kapag second sem. Now that Nina, Joan, and Irah are all returning, we are sure na the UP community ay lalong mawiwiling sumuporta," UP-OASD director Bo Perasol said.

Ytang was named as the season’s second-best middle blocker for the third year in a row after averaging 11.2 points per game and 0.55 blocks per set.

For their part, Monares and Jaboneta saw scoring hikes this season. The former had 12.2 points a contest, while the latter had 10.8 markers a game.

UP will have an intact core as only team captain Nica Celis and one-and-done dynamo Kassy Doering.

The team will also add a head consultant and a strength and conditioning coach, which will both come from Italy.

The Fighting Maroons last made the Final Four back in Season 78.