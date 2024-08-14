Yulo’s coach says they hit jackpot with 2nd Olympic gold

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo (gold) poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's vault event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – “Jackpot.”

This was how Carlos Yulo’s coach, Allan Castaneda, described the double Olympic gold medalist’s stint in the Paris Olympics.

Yulo had a historic time in Paris, being the first Filipino to win two gold medals in one Olympics — in the men’s floor exercise and men’s vault.

After a bulk of the Philippine team arrived in Manila on Tuesday night, Castaneda said they initially planned to just have one gold medal.

“Actually, our first gold, [Yulo] cried. We did not expect that. But, that is part of our plan, to have one gold, and that is fine,” he told reporters in Filipino, shortly after touching down at the Villamor Airbase.

“We said that if we get the second one, if God gives it, then it’s a jackpot. Then we won the second one. It really is a jackpot,” he added.

Yulo’s two golds gave the Philippines its best finish in an Olympic games in 100 years.

The country also brought home two bronze medals courtesy of boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, for a 2-0-2 medal tally, tied with Hong Kong.

For now, Yulo and Castaneda will be in offseason mode and will resume in one or two months as they eye a ticket back to the Olympics in 2028.

Meanwhile, Castaneda said that he is expecting gymnastics to be given more attention and support.

“Maybe this time, they will prioritize gymnastics more. And [I expect] that more people will support us now. We will expect that.”