^

Sports

Yulo’s coach says they hit jackpot with 2nd Olympic gold

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 11:43am
Yuloâ��s coach says they hit jackpot with 2nd Olympic gold
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo (gold) poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's vault event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – “Jackpot.” 

This was how Carlos Yulo’s coach, Allan Castaneda, described the double Olympic gold medalist’s stint in the Paris Olympics. 

Yulo had a historic time in Paris, being the first Filipino to win two gold medals in one Olympics — in the men’s floor exercise and men’s vault. 

After a bulk of the Philippine team arrived in Manila on Tuesday night, Castaneda said they initially planned to just have one gold medal. 

“Actually, our first gold, [Yulo] cried. We did not expect that. But, that is part of our plan, to have one gold, and that is fine,” he told reporters in Filipino, shortly after touching down at the Villamor Airbase. 

“We said that if we get the second one, if God gives it, then it’s a jackpot. Then we won the second one. It really is a jackpot,” he added. 

Yulo’s two golds gave the Philippines its best finish in an Olympic games in 100 years. 

The country also brought home two bronze medals courtesy of boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, for a 2-0-2 medal tally, tied with Hong Kong. 

For now, Yulo and Castaneda will be in offseason mode and will resume in one or two months as they eye a ticket back to the Olympics in 2028. 

Meanwhile, Castaneda said that he is expecting gymnastics to be given more attention and support. 

“Maybe this time, they will prioritize gymnastics more. And [I expect] that more people will support us now. We will expect that.”

vuukle comment

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bright future ahead

Bright future ahead

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
From here on, Philippine sports could chart its future depending on what sensational Paris Olympics double-gold winner Carlos...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo flies home first-class

Yulo flies home first-class

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
A top flight fit for a king.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The next Carlos Yulo could be in the making — and not just here in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Who’s the greatest of them all?
Sports
fbtw
Archers sweep Tokyo tilt

Archers sweep Tokyo tilt

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It wasn’t a smooth ride to the top even as La Salle swept the eight-team, three-day World University Basketball Series...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tokyo the turning point

Tokyo the turning point

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
In Tokyo three years ago, a dejected Carlos Yulo had a first-hand feel of the Olympic gold medal that his “Ate”...
Sports
fbtw
EJ&rsquo;s Olympic dream doesn&rsquo;t end in Paris

EJ’s Olympic dream doesn’t end in Paris

12 hours ago
Not done yet.
Sports
fbtw
Pressure on for LA to deliver in 2028

Pressure on for LA to deliver in 2028

12 hours ago
The Olympic flag arrived under bright skies Monday in Los Angeles, where officials now have four short years to organize a...
Sports
fbtw
Junior PGT at Pueblo down-to-the-wire

Junior PGT at Pueblo down-to-the-wire

12 hours ago
Eliana Dumalaog won a thrilling three-way battle for the girls’ 10-12 title, needing two extra holes to secure her win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with