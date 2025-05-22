Arellano pulls off historic NCAA cheerleading six-peat

MANILA, Philippines — The Arellano University Chief Squad just can’t get enough.

And that’s because AU kept on salivating for more after capturing a historic six-peat feat in NCAA Season 100 cheerleading competition Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We’re not stopping, we want more,” said AU’s tattooed coach Lucky San Juan moments after claiming an unprecedented sixth straight title and seventh in the last eight staging of the event.

It wasn’t the cleanest and prettiest number though as there were ugly falls, three in particular, early.

But what it couldn’t accomplish at the start, the Chief Squad did late as they came through with a near flawless finish and completed what was easily the most difficult routine of all.

When it was over, there was really no surprise when the most dominating school in the sport in the last decade was announced the winner after garnering a score of 218 points.

For its feat, AU pocketed P100,000 courtesy of television giant GMA-7, the league’s official broadcast partner.

University of Perpetual Help, once the feared squad a decade ago before AU unseated it, tried to put up a decent fight and came through with a worthy performance of its own.

They came short though and settled for their sixth straight runner-up finish and a P75,000 purse after amassing 213.5 points.

Letran had an impressive performance too but it could only claim a third straight third-place effort with 210.5 points and went home with P50,000.