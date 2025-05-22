Tabuena cards 70, trails leader by five in Korea Open

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena battled through a challenging back nine to post a one-under-par 70, trailing Korean standout Yujun Jung by five strokes in the opening round of the Korea Open on Thursday at the scenic La Vie Est Belle’s Dunes course.

Determined to bounce back after a missed cut in the recent International Series Japan, Tabuena opened with a birdie on No. 3 and showed grit by rebounding from a bogey on the fifth with another birdie on the ninth, his front-nine 34 keeping him in early contention.

However, the back nine proved less forgiving. While the Filipino campaigner maintained his composure and avoided major mistakes, he failed to convert several birdie opportunities and settled for a string of pars, closing with a 36.

His 70 placed him in a tie for 15th with nine others, including American Sihwan Kim and Thai ace Rattanon Wannasrichan.

In contrast, fellow Filipino Justin Quiban had a tough outing. Struggling with accuracy and distance off the tee, he hit just five fairways and missed seven greens in regulation. Despite two birdies, Quiban carded a disappointing 74, marred by three bogeys and a costly double bogey on the sixth.

With a 36-38 round, he found himself at joint 67th and in danger of missing the cut, compounded by 31 putts on the day.

Jung, meanwhile, delivered a masterclass in consistency and precision. Starting early, the Korean fired a flawless six-under 65, highlighted by three birdies on each side (32-33). His bogey-free round gave him a two-stroke cushion over Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai and Australia’s Jed Morgan, who both returned 67s.

Five players, led by promising local amateur Minsu Kim, signed for matching 68s to stay within striking distance. Another six golfers carded 69s, making for a tightly packed leaderboard in the opening stages of the $1-million Asian Tour event.

With just four shots separating more than a dozen players, the Korea Open promises a thrilling weekend of high-stakes golf under pressure, as veterans and up-and-comers alike vie for the prestigious title.