^

Sports

Iconic Haliburton stunt spices up Pacers' Game 1 escape act vs Knicks

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 3:00pm
Iconic Haliburton stunt spices up Pacers' Game 1 escape act vs Knicks
"It felt right at the time,” Tyrese Haliburton said of the choke sign.
Screengrab from TNT Sports

NEW YORK, United States — Tyrese Haliburton pulled the Reggie Miller’s iconic choke sign celebration after draining a step-back jumper at the buzzer that sent Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals into overtime. 

Then the Indiana Pacers completed another magical comeback with a gutsy 138-135 win over the New York Knicks in overtime on Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time) in front of a stunned, sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd. 

The Knicks led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter until Aaron Nesmith caught fire. 

Nesmith made his best Miller impression, scoring 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. He hit five straight 3-pointers inside the final five minutes of the regulation to will the Pacers back into the game. 

Then, Haliburton made the last shot with the ball bouncing from the back iron before going in.  

The Pacers were denied a one-point win in the regulation as replay showed Haliburton’s foot was inside the 3-point line. 

Haliburton thought it was a 3-pointer, so he pulled the choke sign with Miller at courtside doing television duties for the TNT broadcast. 

"It felt right at the time,” Haliburton said of the choke sign. “If I had known it was a two, I would not have done it. I might have wasted it. If I do it again, people might say I'm aura-farming. I don't plan on using it again."

Haliburton had 31 points and 11 assists to pace the Pacers, who had similar comeback wins in the earlier rounds of the playoffs.

They clinched their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks after coming back from a seven-point deficit in the final 34 seconds of overtime. Then in the second round, they stole Game 2 from the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers after trailing by seven points with 46 seconds left in regulation.

In both eight-point comeback wins, Haliburton delivered the game-winning shot. 

This time, the Pacers’ star hit the game-tying shot. 

The Knicks opened the extra period with two straight baskets, but the Pacers outscored them the rest of the way, 13-6, to steal Game 1 and the homecourt advantage.

Game 2 is on Friday (Saturday Manila time) at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson gave New York its last lead, 135-134, with a floater with 36 seconds left in overtime.

Indiana closed out the game with an Andrew Nembhard layup and a baseline dunk from Obi Toppin, a former Knick, that sealed the improbable win for the Pacers.

The painful loss washed away Brunson’s 43-point performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns added a monster double-double (35 points and 12 rebounds) effort that was not enough. 

“We played 46 good minutes. Those [final] two minutes [in the regulation] are where we lost the game, and that's on all of us,” Towns said. “We've all got to be better. We've all got to step up to the plate."

The Knicks’ collapse was an all-time choke job.

They became the first team to lose a game after leading by at least 14 points in the final 2:45 of the fourth quarter in the play-by-play era.

Before this game, teams with that huge lead were 994-0 since the 1997-98 season. 

“In the playoffs, when you win, it's the best thing ever. When you lose, it's the worst thing ever,” Brunson said. “The best way to deal with all that is to stay level-headed and make sure we have each other's backs."

Despite the deflating loss that saw them trail in a series for the first time in this postseason, the Knicks shouldn’t feel down, as history is on their side. 

When Miller did the choke sign — after scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter -- in a Game 5 win in the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers lost Games 6 and 7. 

"I've seen that 'Winning Time' documentary probably like 50 times growing up, so I know that [Pacers] didn't win the series,” Haliburton said. “I would not like to repeat that."

The Knicks did come back to beat the Pacers in 1994 after Miller’s choke sign, but they ultimately lost in the NBA Finals. 

"It's our job to make history,” Towns said. “We're not here to repeat history, we're here to make history."

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.

INDIANA PACERS

NBA

NBA PLAYOFFS

PACERS

TYRESE HALIBURTON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Strength coach welcomes Pacquiao

Strength coach welcomes Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
Another familiar face is back with Manny Pacquiao’s training team as the Filipino icon comes out of retirement to take...
Sports
fbtw
Martinez hits record nine 3-pointers in Vietnam cage tourney

Martinez hits record nine 3-pointers in Vietnam cage tourney

6 hours ago
Veteran Filipino guard and international campaigner James Martinez set the record for the most number of 3-point shots in...
Sports
fbtw
Serdenia edges Remata with playoff eagle; Zaragosa shines

Serdenia edges Remata with playoff eagle; Zaragosa shines

By Jan Veran | 20 hours ago
Charles Serdenia delivered a spectacular performance under pressure, firing a clutch birdie on the 17th to force a playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Three Fighting Maroons to play final year in UAAP Season 88 volleyball

Three Fighting Maroons to play final year in UAAP Season 88 volleyball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Running it back.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Binan nips Rizal; Basilan, Muntinlupa win

MPBL: Binan nips Rizal; Basilan, Muntinlupa win

6 hours ago
Binan Tatak Gel and Basilan Viva took the same route to victories in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season on...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Verstappen heads 'home' to face McLaren challenge

Verstappen heads 'home' to face McLaren challenge

6 hours ago
Defending four-time champion Max Verstappen heads “home” this weekend with renewed confidence in his car and team,...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek's French Open reign faces tough opposition

Swiatek's French Open reign faces tough opposition

6 hours ago
Iga Swiatek has reigned supreme at Roland Garros since winning the Grand Slam for the first time as a teenager in 2020, but...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic tries to buck age, form struggles in quest for record 25th Grand Slam crown

Djokovic tries to buck age, form struggles in quest for record 25th Grand Slam crown

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic launches his latest bid for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, hoping to fight off...
Sports
fbtw
OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander crowned NBA Most Valuable Player

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander crowned NBA Most Valuable Player

7 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season. ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with