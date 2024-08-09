^

Sports

Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 12:34am
Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf
Philippines' Dottie Ardina competes in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 7, 2024.
Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina clawed back from an early double bogey to fire an even-par 72 in the second round of the Paris Olympics’ golf tournament Thursday (Manila time).

Ardina, who finished the first round with a 76, fired a 72 in the second round, for a 148.

The Olympic debutante had a nightmarish start on Thursday, recording a double bogey in the par-3 second hole after a penalty drop in her second swing.

She was able to get an even par in her next eight holes, before a birdie in the par-3 11th hole.

The 30-year-old also recorded a big birdie in the 18th hole, where she struggled in the first round.

With this, she finished the second round tied at 36th.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Yuka Saso dropped to joint 47th after ending the second round at seven-over par.

On Thursday, Saso, who formerly represented the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, swung a 74 after a 77 on Wednesday.

Currently, Morgane Metraux of Switzerland is leading the field with a 136 after two rounds.

She is followed by China’s Ruoning Yin, who is at 137.

Filipina Bianca Pagdanganan is tied at sixth place with 141 heading into the third round on Friday.

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

PARIS OLYMPICS

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nesthy&rsquo;s rough road to Olympic gold

Nesthy’s rough road to Olympic gold

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Featherweight boxer Nesthy Petecio is now in the record books as one of only four Philippine athletes to pocket two Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm

'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
It just keeps raining rewards for Carlos Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena vows to vault back to pole position

Obiena vows to vault back to pole position

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
In sports, the winner takes it all. Glory, accolades and remembrance are reserved for those who stand at the pinnacle. The...
Sports
fbtw
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 23 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic golf: Pagdanganan recovers with 69 for joint 4th place

Olympic golf: Pagdanganan recovers with 69 for joint 4th place

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan fired a 69 in the second round of the Paris Olympics’ women’s golf competition...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sta. Lucia Tour Davao leg on

Sta. Lucia Tour Davao leg on

2 hours ago
Two-hundred golfers from 11 golf clubs will tee off today for the final round of the Sta. Lucia Golf Tour at the Rancho Palos...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao graces launch of MPVA season

Pacquiao graces launch of MPVA season

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association returns with a bang on Sunday featuring a larger and stronger cast following...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines anthem’s Olympic debut

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 hours ago
For the first time in 100 years, the Philippine national anthem was played twice in the Olympics when gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged two gold medals in Paris last weekend.
Sports
fbtw

How does pride hinder true prayer and experience of God’s grace?

2 hours ago
How does pride hinder true prayer and experience of God’s grace?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with