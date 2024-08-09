Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf

Philippines' Dottie Ardina competes in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina clawed back from an early double bogey to fire an even-par 72 in the second round of the Paris Olympics’ golf tournament Thursday (Manila time).

Ardina, who finished the first round with a 76, fired a 72 in the second round, for a 148.

The Olympic debutante had a nightmarish start on Thursday, recording a double bogey in the par-3 second hole after a penalty drop in her second swing.

She was able to get an even par in her next eight holes, before a birdie in the par-3 11th hole.

The 30-year-old also recorded a big birdie in the 18th hole, where she struggled in the first round.

With this, she finished the second round tied at 36th.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Yuka Saso dropped to joint 47th after ending the second round at seven-over par.

On Thursday, Saso, who formerly represented the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, swung a 74 after a 77 on Wednesday.

Currently, Morgane Metraux of Switzerland is leading the field with a 136 after two rounds.

She is followed by China’s Ruoning Yin, who is at 137.

Filipina Bianca Pagdanganan is tied at sixth place with 141 heading into the third round on Friday.