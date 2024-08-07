^

Pagdanganan, Ardina off to slow start in Olympic golf opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 10:55pm
Pagdanganan, Ardina off to slow start in Olympic golf opener
Philippines' Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan competes in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 7, 2024.
AFP / Pierre-Philippe Marcou

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan swung to an even par after the first round of the women’s golf competition, while Dottie Ardina struggled in her Paris Olympics debut Wednesday.

Pagdanganan, who is playing in her second Olympics, fought off a tough start and punched in three birdies in the back 9 to swing a 72.

The 26-year-old linksman had three bogeys — in the fourth, fifth and seventh holes — to finish the first nine holes +3.

She then found her rhythm and had birdies in the 12th, 15th and 18th holes to go to an even par after the first round.

She is currently in a logjam with Belgium’s Manon de Roey, India’s Aditi Ashok, Germany’s Esther Henseleit, USA’s Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda, China’s Ruoning Yin, Malaysia’s Ashley Lau and Venezuela’s Minjee Lee as of press time.

A number of golfers are still yet to finish the first day of competition.

Ardina, on the other hand, is tied at 42nd spot as of posting time after finishing the day four-over par.

She punched in bogeys in the second, fifth and 13th holes before having a birdie in the 14th.

However, she recorded a double bogey in the 15th hole to go +4, before a huge birdie at 16.

She ended the day on a low note though as she had a bogey in the final hole.

Japan’s Yuka Saso, who previously represented the Philippines, is currently at +5 with two holes to go.

