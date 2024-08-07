^

Sports

'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 2:31pm
'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure

MANILA, Philippines -- It just keeps raining rewards for Carlos Yulo.

The prizes for the history-making double Olympic gold medalist just keep on coming after sports betting app ArenaPlus said it will give a P5 million reward to the gymnast.

Yulo won gold medals in the men’s vault and men’s floor exercise in the Paris Olympics.

With this, ArenaPlus gave the 24-year-old Yulo an “Astig Sports Bonus” to their official brand ambassador.

“Kasama mo kami sa laban ngayon. Parte ka na ng kasaysayan. At para sa patuloy nating paglalakbay sa ating magandang pinagsamahan, sa iyo rin ang Astig Sports Bonus of P5 million,” ArenaPlus said in a statement.

“Para sa iyong pagpupursige sa hinaharap at sa larangan na iyong pinasikat, ito’y magsisilbing tulong para mas lalong mai-angat ang iba’t ibang karera sa sports,” it added.

Millions worth of rewards have been provided to Yulo after the historic double Olympic gold.

He is expected to receive money from the government, a house and lot in Tagaytay, a condominium unit from Megaworld and a number of other pledges from private companies.

vuukle comment

ARENAPLUS

CARLOS YULO

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

22 hours ago
Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organization...
Sports
fbtw
Open letter to EJ

Open letter to EJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
EJ Obiena narrowly missed claiming a podium spot in pole vault at the Paris Olympics yesterday, finishing fourth in the 12-man...
Sports
fbtw
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

1 day ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
fbtw
Heavy load on Philippines lifters&rsquo; shoulders

Heavy load on Philippines lifters’ shoulders

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Down to the last five days of the 2024 Olympics, the weightlifters take the spotlight, with 61kg bet John Febuar Ceniza kicking...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women sweep Pinoyliga Cup

Gilas women sweep Pinoyliga Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women primed up for a big stint abroad by completing a championship sweep in the inaugural women’s tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Olympians' Paris success drives Ilogon in ONE bid

Filipino Olympians' Paris success drives Ilogon in ONE bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Following a historic medal haul by the Philippines in the Paris Olympics, mixed martial artist Moises Ilogon is aiming to...
Sports
fbtw
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade on Olympic podium goes viral

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade on Olympic podium goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
A photo of American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowing down to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade while receiving Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Fit-again Petro Gazz hopes to gain ground in next PVL round

Fit-again Petro Gazz hopes to gain ground in next PVL round

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Defending champions Petro Gazz Angels breathed new life into their title-retention bid in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with