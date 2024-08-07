'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- It just keeps raining rewards for Carlos Yulo.

The prizes for the history-making double Olympic gold medalist just keep on coming after sports betting app ArenaPlus said it will give a P5 million reward to the gymnast.

Yulo won gold medals in the men’s vault and men’s floor exercise in the Paris Olympics.

With this, ArenaPlus gave the 24-year-old Yulo an “Astig Sports Bonus” to their official brand ambassador.

“Kasama mo kami sa laban ngayon. Parte ka na ng kasaysayan. At para sa patuloy nating paglalakbay sa ating magandang pinagsamahan, sa iyo rin ang Astig Sports Bonus of P5 million,” ArenaPlus said in a statement.

“Para sa iyong pagpupursige sa hinaharap at sa larangan na iyong pinasikat, ito’y magsisilbing tulong para mas lalong mai-angat ang iba’t ibang karera sa sports,” it added.

Millions worth of rewards have been provided to Yulo after the historic double Olympic gold.

He is expected to receive money from the government, a house and lot in Tagaytay, a condominium unit from Megaworld and a number of other pledges from private companies.