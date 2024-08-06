Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center in Laguna
August 6, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center is still accepting students for the BEST Center clinic at Inspire Sports Academy-NU in Calamba, Laguna.
The sessions sponsored by Milo in cooperation with Chris Sports and SKLZ are set on Sundays from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5.
The clinic is open to students in Preparatory Level (5-8 years old), Level 1 (9-years old and above), and Level 2.
Applicants may contact Eddie Velasquez (09176563254) or visit facebook page BEST Center-Calamba.
