Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center in Laguna

The Philippine Star
August 6, 2024
Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center in Laguna
The sessions sponsored by Milo in cooperation with Chris Sports and SKLZ are set on Sundays from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. 
MANILA, Philippines — The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center is still accepting students for the BEST Center clinic at Inspire Sports Academy-NU in Calamba, Laguna.

The sessions sponsored by Milo in cooperation with Chris Sports and SKLZ are set on Sundays from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. 

The clinic is open to students in Preparatory Level (5-8 years old), Level 1 (9-years old and above), and Level 2.

Applicants may contact Eddie Velasquez (09176563254) or visit facebook page BEST Center-Calamba.

