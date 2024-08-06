Brownlee carries Pelita Jaya to victory

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee weaved his magic anew in a championship run with the Pelita Jaya in the Indonesia Basketball League over the weekend at the Indomilk Arena.

A six-time champion and three-time Best Import awardee with mother team Barangay Ginebra in the PBA, Brownlee added the IBL title to his resume by anchoring Pelita Jaya to a 73-65 win against Satria Muda in the winner-take-all Game 3.

Pelita Jaya bowed in Game 1, 84-71, before forcing a decider with an 82-70 win in Game 2.

Brownlee scored only nine points but his presence on both offensive and defensive ends proved more than enough for Pelita Jaya’s redemption after last winning the IBL in 2017.