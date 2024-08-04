^

Inter-school table tennis tilt slated Aug. 29

August 4, 2024 | 11:19am
MANILA, Philippines -- The biggest inter-school table tennis tournament of the year is taking place with the staging of the PTTF Intercollegiate Interscholastic Challenge from August 29 to September 1 at the Home Court, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paranaque City.

A total of 16 events in team, singles, doubles, and mixed doubles across college, high school, and elementary divisions will be held, making the tournament in line to become one of the largest in terms of participation.

Following the staging of the Huaching PTTF Intercollegiate Challenge, the tournament has opened its doors to younger talents with the introduction of events for high school and elementary players.

“We want to discover new talents, and we think that this tournament is a perfect opportunity for them to hone their skills and be exposed to a higher level of competition,” said Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. secretary general Pong Ducanes.

A total of 45 college squads competed in last year’s tournament with De La Salle University dominating the field in claiming the maiden men’s and women’s team titles.

“With more teams expected to come in, players, coaches, and parents can expect a quality tournament this year,” said Ducanes, who also serves as the lead organizer.

The tournament is still looking for sponsors after receiving support from the Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Topcoms Marketings Inc., Cara Celine Dormtel, Gold Cross Security Agency, Dino Jalandoni and Eric Ongkauko.

The tournament is open to all players and schools nationwide on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for the tournament is now open. Contact Al Borj Dumdum Catayas Arnival at ([email protected]), and Neil Patrick Ferrer ([email protected]) for details on the tournament and sponsorship package.

