Brownlee to wrap up stint as import in Indonesian Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee will have to take care of some unfinished business first in Indonesia before rejoining mother club Barangay Ginebra in the coming PBA Governors’ Cup on August 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Serving as import for Pelita Jaya in the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL), Brownlee is expected to be available next week after the ongoing finals against the Satria Muda.

The finale is only a best-of-three format and Brownlee’s team got off to a flat start following an 84-71 loss in Game 1 late Thursday night at the Britama Arena in Jakarta.

Brownlee, also serving as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, posted 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists but still weren’t enough as Pelita Jaya now stares at elimination heading into Game 2 this weekend.

The evergreen import, at 36 years of age, wasn’t able to join the Gin Kings in their 91-87 win against the P.League+ champion New Taipei Kings in the Macao WUS International Basketball Club Challenge on Wednesday.

Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo and Maverick Ahanmisi also did not suit up but the Ginebra still took care of business behind the efforts of Japeth Aguilar along with new guys RJ Abarrientos and Stephen Holt.

A six-time PBA champion and three-time Best Import awardee, Brownlee last suited up for Ginebra last year before serving a FIBA suspension.

He returned to action with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where the Nationals put up a gallant stand with a semifinal finish.