^

Sports

Brownlee to wrap up stint as import in Indonesian Basketball League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 5:55pm
Brownlee to wrap up stint as import in Indonesian Basketball League
Justin Brownlee
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee will have to take care of some unfinished business first in Indonesia before rejoining mother club Barangay Ginebra in the coming PBA Governors’ Cup on August 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Serving as import for Pelita Jaya in the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL), Brownlee is expected to be available next week after the ongoing finals against the Satria Muda.

The finale is only a best-of-three format and Brownlee’s team got off to a flat start following an 84-71 loss in Game 1 late Thursday night at the Britama Arena in Jakarta.

Brownlee, also serving as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, posted 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists but still weren’t enough as Pelita Jaya now stares at elimination heading into Game 2 this weekend.

The evergreen import, at 36 years of age, wasn’t able to join the Gin Kings in their 91-87 win against the P.League+ champion New Taipei Kings in the Macao WUS International Basketball Club Challenge on Wednesday.

Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo and Maverick Ahanmisi also did not suit up but the Ginebra still took care of business behind the efforts of Japeth Aguilar along with new guys RJ Abarrientos and Stephen Holt.

A six-time PBA champion and three-time Best Import awardee, Brownlee last suited up for Ginebra last year before serving a FIBA suspension.

He returned to action with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where the Nationals put up a gallant stand with a semifinal finish.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA

GINEBRA

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First-round knockouts

First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
Sports
fbtw

Ginebra rookies deliver

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The rookies shone as Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the P.League+ champion New Taipei Kings in the Macau WUS International Basketball Club Challenge late Thursday night in Macau.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings

Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Newly minted Gin Kings dazzled as the undermanned Barangay Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the New Taipei Kings...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers, Ayo part ways

FiberXers, Ayo part ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Converge FiberXers have parted ways with head coach Aldin Ayo and assistant coach McJour Luib, the team announced Th...
Sports
fbtw
Rising Stars Classic previews matchup between young Gilas women guards

Rising Stars Classic previews matchup between young Gilas women guards

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Hoops fans were given a taste of a much anticipated matchup between elite young guards Camille Nolasco and Kai Oani during...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Concerned' Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after injury scare

'Concerned' Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after injury scare

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic was "hoping for the best" Thursday that his troublesome right knee won't derail his dreams of finally winning...
Sports
fbtw
5150 titlist levels up with IRONMAN 70.3 Davao challenge

5150 titlist levels up with IRONMAN 70.3 Davao challenge

4 hours ago
Irienold Reig Jr. is set to elevate his triathlon career by competing in the demanding IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines, just...
Sports
fbtw
On-fire Gialon sweeps JPGT Davao golf titles

On-fire Gialon sweeps JPGT Davao golf titles

4 hours ago
Aldrien Gialon followed up his fiery tournament-best round with a steady 75, clinching the 16-18 category crown via a resounding...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan routs Bataan to stretch winning streak

MPBL: San Juan routs Bataan to stretch winning streak

5 hours ago
San Juan trounced Bataan, 97-81, on Thursday to extend its winning run in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with