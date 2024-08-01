Uy fights back to save 70, trails by 5 in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Daniella Uy charged back with two birdies in the last five holes to shoot a 70, trailing a hot-starting Pimnipa Panthong after 18 holes of the Singha-SAT Prachin Buri Ladies Championship 2024 in Prachin Buri, Central Thailand Wednesday.

Uy struggled early at the challenging Kabin Buri Sport Club course but showed great resolve to rebound from each mishap. After an opening-hole bogey, she birdied the second, then recovered the stroke lost on No. 3 with another birdie on the sixth.

Following a run of seven pars, the multi-titled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigner birdied Nos. 14 and 16 to get into the mix of the 54-hole, THB1.2 million championship of the Thai LPGA Tour with a 36-34.

Meanwhile, Panthong sizzled after a miscue on the third, producing eight birdies on her way to a 65 and a three-stroke lead over compatriots Pattharat Rattanawan and amateur Alisa Inprasit, who both shot 68s.

Marvi Monsalve, the other Filipina in the field, struggled to recover from a backside 39 with a closing 37, ending up with a 76 to drop to tied 65th in a field of 113.

Monsalve managed birdies on Nos. 2 and 6 to get back to two-over but wavered, yielding strokes on Nos. 7 and 9.

The Pinay duo also participated in last Monday’s 18-hole Kose Cosmeport Suncut Color Tour@KSBC, also at Kabin Buri with Uy finishing joint 23rd with a 75, and Monsalve winding up tied 47th with an 80.