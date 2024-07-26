^

Cignal tests upset-conscious Capital1

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 10:44am
Cignal tests upset-conscious Capital1
Cignal HD Spikers
PVL

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. – Cignal vs Capital1

3 p.m. – Akari vs Petro Gazz

5 p.m. – ZUS vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal eyes to remain unscathed while Capital1 Solar aims to prove that its giant upset of defending champion Petro Gazz last time was no fluke as the two face off in Saturday’s Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference resumption at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers downed the ZUS Thunderbelles, 25-18, 25-27, 21-25, 25-22, Tuesday that catapulted them atop Pool B with the Akari Chargers with pristine 2-0 records.

A win in its 1 p.m. showdown with Capital1 will keep it undefeated.

It will not be a walk in the park though as the Solar Spikers were coming off a morale-boosting 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 shocker over the Angels, the biggest victory by the Milka and Mandy Romero-owned franchise since it was formed just six months back.

“Malaking bagay samin yon, morale-booster sa mga bata yon,” said Capital1 mentor Roger Gorayeb.

Russian dynamo Marina Tushova is expected to ride the crest of her magnificent 24-point effort and deliver another masterpiece for her team that has split its first two outings to start the conference.

Akari likewise shoots for a third win in a row as it tangles with a down but not out Petro Gazz at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, ZUS Coffee and Choco Mucho seek a first win at 5 p.m. after falling in their first two assignments.

