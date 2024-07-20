^

Chery Tiggo’s Ara Galang channels inner Hanamichi Sakuragi with fiery red hair

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 5:22pm
Ara Galang in action for Chery Tiggo.
MANILA, Philippines – She may have been playing a different sport, but Ara Galang gave off Slam Dunk vibes as she flaunted vibrant red hair in the ongoing 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference. The DLSU standout took the scoring load for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

Changing her hairstyle into a buzz cut and dyeing it red, Galang resembled iconic Slam Dunk protagonist Hanamichi Sakuragi and with the anime being shown locally during the early 2000s, he is among notable anime characters for a lot of Filipino youth – and it was no different for the wing spiker.

Galang’s new hairstyle had drawn a lot of attention online because of the resemblance to Sakuragi, adding to the fact that her jersey number is 10, the same as the Shohoku player. If it’s too big of a coincidence, that’s because it isn’t.

After a double-double performance in Chery’s sweep win over NXLED on Saturday, Galang spoke about the anime’s significance in her life.

“Si Hanamichi kasi alam mo yung palaban din kasi siya 'di ba?... Parang nagstart din siya ng wala, [tapos] paangat. Hanggang sa nabuild niya yung confidence niya,” Galang said.

“Parang pinagkatiwalaan din siya ng mga kasama niya… Ganun din naman ako as a player eh,” she added.

She also doesn’t mind the numerous memes that had come out because of it, as she welcomed the attention as something positive.

Joining Creamline’s Tots Carlos among players with varying hairstyles in the league, Galang embraced the comparisons.

“Syempre Sakuragi yun 'di ba? Kilala rin naman yun na ano natin at saka, kabataan ko yun. So, nakakatuwa din na kita ko yung positive din yung tingin nila and di naman siya insult so, okay naman,” she said.

Like Sakuragi, Galang hopes to continue contributing to her team as they improved to 2-0 in Pool A action in this import-laden conference.

As Eya Laure continues to miss time due to Alas Pilipinas duties, Galang is ready to fill in the role – just as Sakuragi improved and carried his weight throughout Slam Dunk’s storyline.

“Yun nga, nagstart naman yun sa mindset eh. Kailangan panindigan ko yung binigay saking responsibility and binigay na role,” said Galang.

“And nag-start naman yun sa training eh, syempre kung ano yung pinagtatrabahuhan ko, yun naman din yung mailalabas ko. So, yun. Nagfofocus lang ako kung ano yung kaya kong macontribute sa team.” 

Galang and the rest of the Crossovers return to action on Thursday, July 25, against the Galeries Tower Highrisers.

