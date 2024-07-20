Lemos takes on Jandiroba in UFC Fight Night tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines -- Whenever Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Amanda Lemos takes a loss, she is quick to return to the gym and work on her flaws.

“I cannot dwell on losses. If I do, it will drive me crazy,” she said on the eve of the headline fight of UFC Fight Night on Sunday, July 21. “The best way to cope with a loss is to learn from it, and move forward."

Lemos is big on learning. Like her compatriot Alex Pereira, who noticed a mistake in Jiri Prochazka’s training for him, she isn’t one to post her strategy online. In fact, her coaches and herself pour into the training videos of their opponents to learn from them. And they have used that vital info to grab a win here and there.

After current UFC strawweight champion Wang Zheili destroyed her in UFC 292 in August of 2023, with Lemos at 37 years of age, there weren’t many options left.

It was simple for the Brazilian – bounce back or quit.

“There is no quit in me,” she emphasized.

True enough, in her next fight against Mackenzie Dern in UFC 298, she punished the latter for a unanimous decision win that was adjudged Fight of the Night. It hiked her record to 14-3-1 and was perfect in the lead up to this much-anticipated bout with countrywoman Virna Jandiroba.

Virna is herself at 20-3-0; an even better record than Lemos. However, all three blemishes on Jandiroba’s slate have come inside the UFC’s Octagon; an indication of the toughness of the competition.

In Lemos’ three losses, the fighter bounced back in a big way. After getting knocked out by Leslie Smith during her UFC debut, she went on a five-match win streak. After being submitted by Jessica Andrade, Lemos won two straight before running into Wang who has significantly raised the level of her game after losing to Rose Namajunas.

Jandiroba, one year Lemos’ junior, is on a three-win tear after her own loss to Amanda Ribas in UFC 267.

A win will propel the victor closer to Wang. Maybe even next.

“Right now, my focus is on Virna, who is coming to get my spot (third in the division rankings while Virna is fifth). I will not allow that. I will get the win,” promised Lemos.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application.

The preliminary card begins at 5 a.m. with the main card at 8 a.m.