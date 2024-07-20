^

Gilas boys rout Malaysia for strong start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 11:38am
Gilas boys rout Malaysia for strong start
Wacky Ludovice (1)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas boys are off to a rousing start in the FIBA Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers after blasting hometown bets Malaysia, 97-71, Friday.

Andy Gemao led the Philippine squad with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. Cabs Cabonilas added a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

With Gilas leading by just two, 23-21, at the end of the first quarter, the Filipinos used a 9-2 run capped by a pair of free throws by John Earl Medina to slowly detach from Malaysia, 32-23.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Tze Hen inched the Malaysians closer, 26-32, but a backbreaking 15-0 blitz punctuated by an and-one by Carl Manding broke the game wide open, 47-26.

It was enough separation as the lead grew to as much as 28 points, 90-62, after a deuce by Wacky Ludovice with 3:46 remaining in the game.

Ludovice added 11 markers, while Charles Esteban and Marc Burgos chipped in 10 apiece.

Yen Joon Chua powered Malaysia with 14 off the bench. Kai Sheng Teng backstopped with 13.

Gilas will be facing Thailand next on Saturday, 4 p.m.

FIBA

