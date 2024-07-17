Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team’s progress

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women squad has shown vast improvement in their game following their stints in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, coach Anton Altamirano said.

The Philippines finished fifth overall in the Wuhan leg of the tournament before having a seventh place conclusion in Langfang.

The fifth-place finish is the highest so far for Gilas women.

In a statement, Altamirano underscored that he sees the team’s growth in every game.

“Every game, you could see us getting better both as a team and individually, which is why it is very exciting to see the girls compete in the women’s series,” he said.

“They have improved in terms of expressing their game more and Kaye [Pingol] particularly has taken a bigger role in this team,” he added.

Pingol, the Philippines’ top-ranked 3x3 player, is now World No. 111 in the women’s category, while Angel Surada, the country’s No. 2 cager, is ranked 113rd.

Gilas women will be competing in Guba next, from July 20-21.

There, the Philippines will field a team comprised of Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Hazelle Yam and Tantoy Ferrer.

The Filipina baller will also play in Baku next month and Debrecen a week after.

They are currently ranked 17th in the standings and will have to make it to the top 12 to qualify for the Women’s Series Final in Hangzhou from September 7-8.

“Our goal is to play each stop and finish as best as we can,” the coach said.

“We now know that the Women’s Series is indeed a woman’s game and not a girls’ game, so we have to grow fast and bring our best against the best in the world.”