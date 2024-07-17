^

Sports

Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with team’s progress

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 4:03pm
Gilas women 3x3 coach Altamirano satisfied with teamâ��s progress
Kaye Pingol
FIBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women squad has shown vast improvement in their game following their stints in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, coach Anton Altamirano said. 

The Philippines finished fifth overall in the Wuhan leg of the tournament before having a seventh place conclusion in Langfang. 

The fifth-place finish is the highest so far for Gilas women. 

In a statement, Altamirano underscored that he sees the team’s growth in every game. 

“Every game, you could see us getting better both as a team and individually, which is why it is very exciting to see the girls compete in the women’s series,” he said. 

“They have improved in terms of expressing their game more and Kaye [Pingol] particularly has taken a bigger role in this team,” he added. 

Pingol, the Philippines’ top-ranked 3x3 player, is now World No. 111 in the women’s category, while Angel Surada, the country’s No. 2 cager, is ranked 113rd. 

Gilas women will be competing in Guba next, from July 20-21. 

There, the Philippines will field a team comprised of Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Hazelle Yam and Tantoy Ferrer. 

The Filipina baller will also play in Baku next month and Debrecen a week after. 

They are currently ranked 17th in the standings and will have to make it to the top 12 to qualify for the Women’s Series Final in Hangzhou from September 7-8.

“Our goal is to play each stop and finish as best as we can,” the coach said. 

“We now know that the Women’s Series is indeed a woman’s game and not a girls’ game, so we have to grow fast and bring our best against the best in the world.”

vuukle comment

3X3 BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The unexpected roommate

The unexpected roommate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
A funny story that the late Chino Trinidad once told was about his father Recah, a respected sportswriter and columnist now...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

2 days ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, dead at age 69

Joe Bryant, Kobe's father, dead at age 69

7 hours ago
Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, a former NBA player and father of Basketball Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chery Tiggo rookie Karen Verdeflor shines in PVL debut

Chery Tiggo rookie Karen Verdeflor shines in PVL debut

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Rookie libero Karen Verdeflor was showered with praise by her team, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, as she provided vital defense...
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

Team Philippines Olympic fan merchandise unveiled

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports apparel brand adidas has officially launched the exclusive fan merchandise for Team...
Sports
fbtw
Passionate Filipinos take Mobile Legends esports to new heights in MSC

Passionate Filipinos take Mobile Legends esports to new heights in MSC

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Filipino fans and players alike have risen to the occasion in the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup ...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

4 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with