Smart backs Filipino Paris Olympians with free broadcast, ‘Puso’ docuseries

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 2:38pm
Smart backs Filipino Paris Olympians with free broadcast, 'Puso' docuseries
Carlo Paalam.
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The 22 Filipino Olympians will not be fighting alone in France.

Team Philippines — albeit thousands of miles away from home — will enjoy a spirited rally from the hundreds of millions of Filipinos behind when the 22-strong delegation flies the flag high in the 2024 Summer Games on July 26 to August 11 in the posh city of Paris.

All games of the 22 Filipino representatives will be accessible live and on-demand courtesy of Smart Communications as the official broadcast partner of the Paris Olympics in a bid to bring the biggest sporting spectacle on Earth closer to home.

A historic leap from the broadcast of other Olympiad editions, the Paris Olympics in the digital age will be broadcasted for free on the Smart Livestream App as well as on all social media platforms of Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas.

Particularly, it will be shown live on major channels like Facebook and YouTube as the Filipinos tune in to the country’s quest for another gold and glory on the heels of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s breakthrough in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to snap a 97-year wait.

“I urge Filipinos to support our national athletes. Tune in to their competitions with the Smart Livestream App which will broadcast the Paris 2024 games round-the-clock from opening up until the closing ceremonies,” said Jude Turcuato, Head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

On Tuesday at the Smart Tower in Makati, Smart, led by chairman and staunch sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan, already showed a glimpse of that historic broadcasting coverage by teasing “Puso in Paris" —a mini-documentary series of the Filipinos’ journey to France.

Puso in Paris will have four parts, centered on the intricate details of the journey of gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Hergie Bacyadan and Aira Villegas as well as weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza.

World-class pole vaulter EJ Obiena then stars in the finale episode of the series that will also air on the Smart Livestream App for free made available to all networks.

In Paris, they will be joined by John Cabang and Lauren Hoffman of athletics, Sam Catantan of fencing, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina of golf, Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar of gymnastics, Kiyomi Watanabe of judo, Joanie Delgaco of rowing as well as Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez of swimming.

“Smart is committed to helping Filipino athletes perform their best on the world’s biggest stage. We share their passion, and we join them in their exciting journey of bringing honor to our country,” said Alex Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

