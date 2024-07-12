^

Sports

Sega, Atlus to take the stage at PGDX

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 12:41pm
Sega, Atlus to take the stage at PGDX

MANILA, Philippines – Major game developer Sega has announced that its subsidiary Atlus will be presenting its new title, Metaphor: ReFantazio, in the Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) happening at the SMX Convention Center from July 26-28.

The presentation of the new title will happen on July 27 at 1 p.m., with Atlus executive producer Naoto Hiraoka set to take the main stage as part of the expo's My Gaming Sessions.

Initially entitled as Project: Re Fantasy, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a role-playing medieval fantasy game that mirrors contemporary reality. The game follows a protagonist set on protecting their kingdom after the assassination of the king brings chaos and awakens a unique form of magic known as “Royal Magic”. 

The game is developed by Atlus' Studio Zero and will be the developer's first original game since its formation in 2016. The game is set to be launched on October 11 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam.

Tickets to the PGDX are available on its website.

vuukle comment

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pangasinan, Cebu clash for PSL &lsquo;Born 2006&rsquo; crown

Pangasinan, Cebu clash for PSL ‘Born 2006’ crown

1 day ago
The best of the north will take on the finest in the south as Pangasinan and Cebu’s University of San Jose Recoletos...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao looking to make most of Nambatac trade in PBA Draft

Guiao looking to make most of Nambatac trade in PBA Draft

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Rain or Shine Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao is hoping that sending Rey Nambatac to the Blackwater Bossing in a trade...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Athlete&rsquo;s House&rsquo; rises at Vermosa

‘Athlete’s House’ rises at Vermosa

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
A 30-room athletes’ accommodation has been inaugurated at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, which will “enhance...
Sports
fbtw
Dimayuga wavers but fights back; Corpus makes move

Dimayuga wavers but fights back; Corpus makes move

By Jan Veran | 22 hours ago
Enrique Dimayuga squandered a two-stroke lead with an error-filled frontside 41 but fought back with a three-birdie binge...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon, Pampanga retain Top 2 placing in standings

MPBL: Quezon, Pampanga retain Top 2 placing in standings

2 days ago
Quezon Province and Pampanga posted contrasting wins on Tuesday to keep their 1-2 spots in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rookies, vets primed for Go for Gold's Sunrise Sprint triathlon

Rookies, vets primed for Go for Gold's Sunrise Sprint triathlon

4 hours ago
Beginners and seasoned athletes gear up for a spirited duel in Go for Gold’s Sunrise Sprint, a thrilling short-distance...
Sports
fbtw
Ballungay banks on athleticism in booking PBA ticket

Ballungay banks on athleticism in booking PBA ticket

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
For Kai Ballungay, athleticism is what separates him from other aspirants joining this Sunday’s PBA Draft.
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Djokovic close in on Wimbledon final blockbuster

Alcaraz, Djokovic close in on Wimbledon final blockbuster

5 hours ago
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic can set up a Wimbledon final blockbuster on Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas is in for long haul

Gilas is in for long haul

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
On to the next.
Sports
fbtw
Interesting pool up for grabs in PBA draft

Interesting pool up for grabs in PBA draft

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Coaches are thrilled about the talent pool that’s up for grabs in Sunday’s PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with