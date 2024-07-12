Sega, Atlus to take the stage at PGDX

MANILA, Philippines – Major game developer Sega has announced that its subsidiary Atlus will be presenting its new title, Metaphor: ReFantazio, in the Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) happening at the SMX Convention Center from July 26-28.

The presentation of the new title will happen on July 27 at 1 p.m., with Atlus executive producer Naoto Hiraoka set to take the main stage as part of the expo's My Gaming Sessions.

Initially entitled as Project: Re Fantasy, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a role-playing medieval fantasy game that mirrors contemporary reality. The game follows a protagonist set on protecting their kingdom after the assassination of the king brings chaos and awakens a unique form of magic known as “Royal Magic”.

The game is developed by Atlus' Studio Zero and will be the developer's first original game since its formation in 2016. The game is set to be launched on October 11 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam.

Tickets to the PGDX are available on its website.