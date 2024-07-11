^

UST repels SOCCSKSARGEN in Shakey’s Super League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 4:00pm
The Growling Tigresses could clinch a quarterfinal spot if UB defeats SOCCSKSARGEN in their crucial duel.
MANILA, Philippines – UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas staved off strong resistance from Team SOCCSKSARGEN, 25-17, 25-18, 28-30, 25-14, to stay in contention of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.  

Marga Altea fired 17 points as the young Golden Tigresses parading mostly rookies in preparation for UAAP Season 87 avenged their stunning 16-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-17, 16-18 defeat at the hands of University of Batangas.

Abigail Sinson and Kaizah Huyno added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the 1-1 UST in Pool B. The Growling Tigresses could clinch a quarterfinal spot if UB defeats SOCCSKSARGEN in their crucial duel.

“Madami pa po kaming dapat na i-improve lalo na po ‘yung communication namin as a new team. Pero nagagawan naman po namin ng paraan and sana magtuluy-tuloy ang ganito,” said Altea.

Janelle Maignos had 16 while Tresha Parong and Shendy Acebo scored seven and six markers, respectively, for the selection squad from Southern Mindanao.

In the other game, CESAFI champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation stunned NCAA bronze medalist Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, in Pool C.

Ressel Pedroza put up 15 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 1-1 record after a 13-25, 15-25, 17-25 loss to UAAP semifinalist Far Eastern University.

