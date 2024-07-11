^

Paris Olympics up for free streaming via Smart

Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 3:09pm
Paris Olympics up for free streaming via Smart
Combination photo shows boxer Nesthy Petecio, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and boxer Carlo Paalam.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – As an official broadcast partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the Philippines, Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has announced that it will offer free streaming of the world’s biggest sporting event from July 26 to August 11 to subscribers of all networks for free.

Smart and non-Smart customers may watch in real-time the much-anticipated events and rally behind the Philippine National Team — from the start of the Opening Ceremony until the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 — via the Smart LiveStream App, which is downloadable on the Google Play Store and App Store. 

For those who cannot watch the events live, video on-demand will also be available.

Smart’s coverage of Paris 2024 is the most comprehensive in the country as Smart LiveStream is scheduled to broadcast the games 24/7, while select events will also be streamed live on the Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas social media pages.

Through Smart's coverage, Filipinos can watch and support Filipino Olympians as they fight for flag and gold. These include  EJ Obiena (Athletics-Polevault); Carlos Yulo (Artistic Gymnastics); Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, and Hergie Bacyadan (Women’s Boxing); Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam (Men’s Boxing); and John Ceniza, Elreen Ando and Vanessa Sarno (Weightlifting); John Cabeng Tolentino (Athletics-Men’s 110m Hurdles), Lauren Hoffman (Athletics-Women’s 400m Hurdles), Aleah Finnegan (Gymnastics), Levi Jung-Ruivivar (Gymnastics), Emma Malabuyo (Gymnastics), Joanie Delgaco (Rowing), Samantha Catantan (Fencing), Bianca Pagdanganan (Golf), Dottie Ardina (Golf) and Kayla Sanchez (Swimming).

Aside from rooting for Filipino Olympians, fans may follow the journey of their favorite basketball superstars with NBA’s 2024 version of the redeem team in Team USA bannered by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry possibly battling other NBA stars including Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert (France), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic (Serbia).

For men’s volleyball, two-time French Olympian Earvin N’Gapeth alongside Kevin Tillie and Stephen Boyer will try to lead the home crowd. France won the men’s volleyball gold medal at Tokyo 2020. USA will be sending an experienced lineup as well to be led by Micha Christenson, Matt Anderson, Aaron Russell, Max Holt and Erik Shoji.

“We are thrilled to bring the world’s biggest sporting event to every Filipino wherever they are, enabling them to watch, support, and share the exciting journey of our national team as they give their best and go for gold,” said Alex Caeg, Smart’s Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

“We encourage everyone to follow, support, and be inspired by our national athletes in the biggest competition of their life, powered by Smart’s superior mobile network,” said Jude Turcuato, Head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

For the best streaming experience, subscribers can switch to a Smart Prepaid eSIM, which provides an easy way to experience Smart’s superior 5G network.

To provide the most comprehensive Paris 2024 coverage to Filipinos, Smart draws from its years of experience bringing the biggest, world-class events to the millions of fans, including the last Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the more recent FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

To further hype the national athletes and fans, Smart LiveStream App, Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas will also stream a special documentary series entitled PUSO IN PARIS 2024, covering the pre-Paris journey of Filipino Olympians.

Smart’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

SMART
Sports
