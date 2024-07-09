^

Top PVL pick Gagate still focused on Alas Pilipinas stint

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 11:46am
Top PVL pick Gagate still focused on Alas Pilipinas stint
Thea Gagate said she will continue to suit up for the national team in their remaining competitions for 2024, including the SEA V. League slated in August.
MANILA, Philippines – Zus Coffee will have to wait for some time before getting to enjoy the services of 2024 PVL Draft top pick Thea Gagate as the La Salle middle blocker is expected to commit her time to Alas Pilipinas in the coming 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference later this month.

Gagate, who has been playing for Alas since the AVC Challenge Cup earlier this year, said she will continue to suit up for the national team in their remaining competitions for 2024, including the SEA V. League slated in August.

“As of now, I still honestly don’t know [when I’ll play for Zus] but then my only focus this coming month and next month is for Alas Pilipinas muna,” said Gagate.

But don’t get things wrong as the towering hitter said she was determined to bring her services to the revamped Thunderbelles as soon as she can, with the goal of slowly but surely rising in the ranks of the PVL.

“Of course gagawin ko lang din yung best ko na sana matulungan ko yung team na umangat sa PVL and I hope I can contribute in terms of blockings,” she said.

Of note, the three-time UAAP Best Middle Blocker is headed to a team that has yet to register a win in franchise history in the PVL.

Still, Gagate won’t have her hands too full when she heads over to the Thunderbelles as she joins fellow Taft spiker Cloanne Mondoñedo in the team as her setter.

Though from the other side of Taft Avenue in the College of Saint Benilde, Gagate hopes that their connection as Lasallians will help them elevate ZUS Coffee’s play in the coming conferences.

“Very exciting siya isipin kasi we’ve never been together with the NCAA players and sila rin, hindi pa nakasama with UAAP teams,” said Gagate.

“Mas maganda lang itong experience and hopefully makabuo kami ng magandang synergy all together in my new team,” she added.

Apart from Gagate, La Salle teammate Julia Coronel of the Galeries Tower Highrisers will also likely miss her new team’s upcoming tournament as she’s also slated to join Alas Pilipinas in the V. League.

Along with Leila Cruz (Capital1 Solar Spikers) and Maicah Larroza (Farm Fresh Foxies), La Salle ended up locking out the first four picks of the historic 2024 PVL Rookie Draft on Monday night.

