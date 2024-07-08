Hoey misses target, ends up tied at 26th after 71

Rico Hoey of the Philippines hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 07, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois.

MANILA, Philippines – Rico Hoey's promising start at the John Deere Classic ended in disappointment as the Filipino-American stumbled midway through the final round and finished with an even-par 71, tying for 26th place in the $8-million championship won by David Thompson in dominant fashion Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Hoey, who had hoped for a Top 10 finish, moved to joint ninth after an impressive 67 on moving day at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. He appeared on track to achieve his goal with two birdies in the first seven holes.

However, mishits and missed greens led to bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9, causing a drop in the standings. A string of six pars on the back nine did little to revive his bid, but a birdie on the tough par-3 No. 16 offered a glimmer of hope.

The University of South Carolina product, however, faltered on the closing par-4 hole, which he had parred during the first three days of the 72-hole championship, ending with another bogey.

With a 15-under 269 total, the former anchor of the Philippine team to the Putra Cup Championship finished tied for 26th, 13 strokes behind Thompson, who fended off numerous challengers to win convincingly with a 256 aggregate after a final-round 64.

Amateur Luke Clanton fired a scorching 63, matching Michael Thorbjornsen's eight-under card, as they tied for second place at 260, four shots behind Thompson.

For Hoey, it was a disappointing conclusion to a week that had started with promise. Following five consecutive missed cuts, he opened with a 67 in the first round and followed it up with a blistering 64 on Friday.