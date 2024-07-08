^

Sports

Hoey misses target, ends up tied at 26th after 71

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 4:48pm
Hoey misses target, ends up tied at 26th after 71
Rico Hoey of the Philippines hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 07, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois.
Stacy Revere / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Rico Hoey's promising start at the John Deere Classic ended in disappointment as the Filipino-American stumbled midway through the final round and finished with an even-par 71, tying for 26th place in the $8-million championship won by David Thompson in dominant fashion Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Hoey, who had hoped for a Top 10 finish, moved to joint ninth after an impressive 67 on moving day at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. He appeared on track to achieve his goal with two birdies in the first seven holes.

However, mishits and missed greens led to bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9, causing a drop in the standings. A string of six pars on the back nine did little to revive his bid, but a birdie on the tough par-3 No. 16 offered a glimmer of hope.

The University of South Carolina product, however, faltered on the closing par-4 hole, which he had parred during the first three days of the 72-hole championship, ending with another bogey.

With a 15-under 269 total, the former anchor of the Philippine team to the Putra Cup Championship finished tied for 26th, 13 strokes behind Thompson, who fended off numerous challengers to win convincingly with a 256 aggregate after a final-round 64.

Amateur Luke Clanton fired a scorching 63, matching Michael Thorbjornsen's eight-under card, as they tied for second place at 260, four shots behind Thompson.

For Hoey, it was a disappointing conclusion to a week that had started with promise. Following five consecutive missed cuts, he opened with a 67 in the first round and followed it up with a blistering 64 on Friday.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RICO HOEY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The dream is not over

The dream is not over

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
Brazil put the cuffs on Justin Brownlee, and the mighty effort of Gilas Pilipinas ended in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium of the Meeting de Paris Diamond League after struggling mightily...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys no match for Aussies, end up winless in FIBA U17 World Cup

Gilas boys no match for Aussies, end up winless in FIBA U17 World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys ended the FIBA U17 World Cup as the worst squad in the 16-team tournament after getting drubbed by...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay cagers bounce back

Pinay cagers bounce back

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Afril Bernardino came through with 13 points, six rebounds and six steals as Gilas Pilipinas rebounded from a loss with a...
Sports
fbtw
Cone relishes 'growth experience' for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers

Cone relishes 'growth experience' for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said the Nationals’ historic run in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

3 hours ago
Paris will remind people of the value of hosting the Olympics, says a top official of the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were delayed...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Luzon action resumes at Riviera

JPGT Luzon action resumes at Riviera

3 hours ago
The ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon series resumes with its fourth leg at the Riviera Golf and Country Club’s Couples course...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena stumbles with 74, ties for 8th in International Series Morocco

Tabuena stumbles with 74, ties for 8th in International Series Morocco

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena faced challenges with his long game and irons in the final nine holes, ending up with a 74 and settling for...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls pull off impressive stint in Canada softball tilt

Blu Girls pull off impressive stint in Canada softball tilt

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The future is bright for the Philippine Blu Girls.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with