Lifestyle brand opens flagship store in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Malbon has just opened their biggest flagship store all over the world, here in the Philippines!

Malbon is the newest brand to get into the golfing market, but their approach is different — while they try to stay true to the traditions of golf, they have given it their own contemporary twist.

It was started by Stephen and Erica Malbon, and right before the opening Philstar.com was granted an exclusive interview with Erica.

Well, first of all, thank you very much for the time. Apparently, you're going to be opening up your very biggest Malbon store here in the Philippines. Why is that? Is it because there's a Filipino connection with you there?

Well, yes. So, first and foremost, there is. So, I have a strong affinity. My father's from the Philippines. My mom's American. But I lived here for many years, from when I was 7 to 13.

And obviously, just that connection is one reason. The second connection is there's been so much support and energy coming from the Filipinos for the brand because they just love the playfulness, the energy, and what Malbon represents, whether that's the fashion elements or the golf elements or the combination of both. So, that's another reason. And then the third reason is we've signed amazing Filipino and Filipina players that have the heritage and the roots here. So, we wanted to have that expression as well. So, there were a lot of reasons pointing us to open the largest Malbon store here in Manila.

You must be very excited because the buzz is really so strong around right now.

Good. I'm glad to hear that. Yes. I mean, it's exciting. I think people are really embracing us and they're really excited to have this brand here and have a place to come from a community building standpoint to play golf, to hit balls. We have a simulator downstairs. So, it's very interactive and hopefully people buy stuff when they come to hit balls.

Malbon, when you put it up, was geared toward the young. Why was that specifically the target market that you were looking at?

So, golf in general, I think, historically has definitely been inclusive and sort of geared and marketed towards an older person. If you think about golf, a lot of people still have that ideology in their brains. Stephen and myself, both who are golf enthusiasts, grew up with parents who golfed, but also had other interests, fashion, art, community. We wanted to bring that to the sport and it was selfishly for ourselves, first and foremost, but then realizing that we had a community around us that thought the same way. And so, we wanted to get younger people involved in the sport and we said, how can we do that? Fashion was really the vehicle that we started. So, if people want to wear the clothes, they'll feel less intimidated to play the sport, or they'll feel more like themselves when they are playing the sport. And that was really the beginning of the brand.

Was it important for you guys to get Jason Day as well as part of the entire overall Filipino plan, so to speak?

It's funny. All of the pieces of the puzzle have kind of come together in a very authentic, organic way. So, when we signed Jason, clearly I had a bias being that I know he has Filipino heritage, but we looked at the tour and we looked at who would represent the brand from an athletic standpoint on the world stage at the PGA. It was really hard because there's not a lot of players that we felt embodied the principles and the fundamentals of the brand that we had created. And so, Jason, one, he is very confident and in order to wear these clothes, you have to be confident. You have to fit them well and he fits them well. He's athletic, he has a sort of swag to him and I think that was really important to us. And then clearly the Filipino connection didn't hurt. So, I think it was all of those things. And also, he's just a great person. He has great morals. He's a family man. He is an incredible golfer. And so, all the puzzle pieces came together. So, I think it was really just meant to be.

How big was the challenge of getting him on board? Because obviously, he came from a bigger brand and all of a sudden, you're going to introduce Malbon to him, which is new in the market.

Yes. It came through a friend, the opportunity that Jason had that his contract with Nike was ending soon. And when they approached us with that, we automatically were like, oh, wow, that would be so incredible if he could join Team Malbon as our first male ambassador. And so, when we approached him with the idea of building this brand with us versus being on a brand that has been so long established, he was excited for this next chapter for himself. And he's just been such a great partner. And we're really grateful to have him on our team. It's a great partnership.

You also had a partnership with Summit Golf Club just about a month back. How happy were you with that? And are you looking forward to more collaborations similar to that here in the country?

Definitely. So, the owners, the Leviste family from Summit have been long supporters of the brand. I think that they do have a similar ethos to us with just making the sport more fun, having a great experience and dressing the part. So, I think they were great supporters in bringing Malbon to their club and to the Philippines. And we look forward to working with other golf clubs similarly and having exclusive products for different events and different country clubs. And so, they were the first in the Philippines, but we look forward to many more.

The Buckets Club has been doing very well in the United States. Is that something that you might want to come up with also here in the Philippines?

It's definitely happening. So, we are going to be launching a Buckets Club community specifically here in the Philippines with its own set of perks and events and community building, clubhouse and all of these fun things that are definitely in the works right now. I think as a brand, our goal is to always just bring people together, have a community that people can wear the product, play golf together, have a competitive match or have a playful match, but really just about bringing people together around the game of golf. And Buckets Club is launching here in the Philippines soon, soon, soon, soon.

How did you come up with the name Buckets for your logo?

Stephen designed the logo as part of when we first started. And he represented a lot of the attributes that we wanted Malbon to represent, which was golf. So, he's a golf ball, but he's also very playful and he's also approachable. And so, all of those three things really went into the thought process. And when we were looking at, well, what are we going to call him? We thought Buckets because Buckets represents, whether it's basketball, Buckets, or a ball in a hole, Buckets. And it was a cute name that we felt represented his energy.

I'm curious about the fact that there's still a lot of golf clubs, even in the Philippines, that are very conventional. How do you work around that? I love the stuff, but a lot of them don't have collars and clubs do not allow golfers to step into the club without these.

Of course. I think that the thing with Malbon is we look at ourselves as a lifestyle brand inspired by golf. So, there's products that we make for golfing. Most of it is functionally golf wear, but there's also products that you can wear when you're not golfing. So, whether that's when you're traveling or when you're exercising or when you're doing other things in your life, we think that when you're a golfer, it takes up your whole life. It's what you think about. It's what you want to wear. And so, we wanted people to be able to wear the brand when they're golfing, but when they're not golfing, I think clubs are starting to warm up to the idea, but it's one foot in front of the other. And as a brand, we love the heritage. We love the tradition of golf, but we want to usher that into the future. And so, we're doing it in a carefully calculated way to make sure that we don't scare too many people along the way, but the goal is for more people to play. And I think that everyone benefits from that, including the clubs.

Jason's been wondering, have you guys already come up with the outfits he's going to be wearing for the Masters? Because they are very, very conservative.

It's funny because obviously there was a little controversy around his outfits last year, which created a buzz. So, Jason's been very collaborative and working with us on his scripting for this year. So, you have lots to look forward to in the next couple of weeks at Augusta. So, we'll be there.