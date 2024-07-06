Belen, Canino happy to set rivalry aside for Alas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – College rivalries were pushed aside by UAAP Most Valuable Players Bella Belen and Angel Canino as they came together to power Alas Pilipinas in their short stint in the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup on Friday, playing their first game as teammates against Vietnam at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Friday night.

After three consecutive seasons of intense battles in the UAAP, the brightest young stars of Philippine volleyball jived on the same side of the net. Even as the Philippines lost against perennial SEA powerhouse Vietnam in straight sets, much can be said about the future they bring.

Playing their first official game on the same side, Belen said that it was only a glimpse of what the duo can do once they have more time together.

“Very happy kasi nakasama ko si Angel sa national team. Siyempre, kalaban ko siya ng UAAP, ngayon magka-teammate na kami,” Belen said.

“I think magiging [mas] maganda yung connection namin pag nag-training pa nang matagal. I think kaya namin i-bring out yung best sa aming dalawa.”

Since Canino’s entry in the UAAP, the duo are 1-1 against each other in the last two UAAP finals between the NU Lady Bulldogs and the DLSU Lady Spikers.

Though their battles have been intense on the UAAP stage, the Lady Spiker revealed on Friday that playing together with Belen has been something she was looking forward to.

Aware of her rival’s caliber of play, Canino said that it was a nice change of pace to have the reigning UAAP MVP on her side for once.

“Actually, natutuwa kasi sabi ko nga sa kanila na mas pipiliin ko pang maging teammate si Bella kesa kalaban,” Canino quipped.

“So, sa tagal ko din pong gustong maka-teammate ulit si Ate Bella and I'm very happy na naging teammate ko siya right now,” she continued.

The rest of the Philippine volleyball community can expect the Belen-Canino connection to return when Alas plunges back into play in the 2024 SEA V. League next month.