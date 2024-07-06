Preaching consistency, Morado-De Guzman says Alas Pilipinas should stick together

MANILA, Philippines – Jia Morado-De Guzman’s spirits were not doused as Alas Pilipinas exited early in the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup, falling to regional powerhouse Vietnam in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Friday.

Their first official match since winning bronze in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, the Filipina spikers were tested by the more experienced Vietnam side. Though unable to take a set, the home team showed flashes of brilliance even in the program’s infancy.

Knowing that success doesn’t come overnight, De Guzman underscored the importance of sticking together even as losses stack up.

“I think individually, marami pa kaming kailangan i-improve and as a team. So si coach [Jorge De Brito] naman, has always told us many times to be patient with ourselves, and with the team,” De Guzman said after the loss.



“With Vietnam naman and [other] experienced teams, ganito din naman yung pinagdaanan nila dati. It’s just they really stuck together all throughout these years so yun din ang kailangan din namin gawin.”

Even before taking over the captaincy for Alas, the decorated setter had long been an advocate of consistency in the women’s volleyball program in the country. Now that they’re finally on the right track, the eight-time PVL Best Setter hopes to keep going.

“Because we’re going against teams na tumanda sa loob ng national team, tayo, yun din naman yung goal natin, tumanda kaming magkakasama sa loob ng national team. That’s how you build longevity, that’s how you build chemistry, that’s how you build a strong team in the long run,” she said.

“We can’t expect na isang talo, isang adversity, palit kaagad [ng tao]. Keep the same people, add new people, reinforce the team. That’s how you make a team strong. So hopefully yun talaga yung magawa natin,” she added.

The journey continues for De Guzman and the national team when the SEA V. League rolls around in August.

Having built momentum in the past couple of tournaments, the national team veteran promised that the team will stay on course on what they’ve been doing. WIth long-term goals in mind, every step they take has been in the right direction.

“Sa SEA V League, ganon din naman, makakalaban natin yung mga teams na nakakalaban natin sa SEA Games. It’s the same. After today’s game, we go back to the drawing board, we go back to training, improve what we can from this game, individually and as a team. So ganun din naman talaga ang volleyball.” she said.

Though Alas Pilipinas is already eliminated, FIVB Challenger Cup action is set to continue in Manila over the weekend. Semis-bound teams are Vietnam, Czech Republic, Puerto Rico and Belgium.