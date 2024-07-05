^

Sports

Now ex-Blue Eagle Mason Amos sorry for 'unacceptable actions'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 11:57am
Now ex-Blue Eagle Mason Amos sorry for 'unacceptable actions'
Mason Amos has left the Blue Eagles' nest to join the Green Archers ranks.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- New La Salle Green Archer Mason Amos has broken his silence as he apologized for “not being considerate” with his decision to transfer to Taft Avenue.

Amos, who starred for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in his rookie season, took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about his decision.

“It’s been a tough week with a decision I made due to my reasons. However my actions were unacceptable and not called for,” the 6-foot-7 big man said.

“Although I did mention the offer to the management, they weren’t informed about my final decision as well as my teammates because I felt that it was a personal decision for me and my family,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Amos’ transfer to La Salle – Ateneo’s perennial rival – shook the collegiate basketball scene.

“However I will apologize for not being considerate. To my teammates, coaches, the community and the alumni I am sorry for my actions and I will own up to a mistake that could’ve been handled better,” he said.

“I don’t expect forgiveness but I just hope for understanding. I do love Ateneo and I wish all the best.”

Amos averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his rookie year.

While his numbers were not steady, he made 41.5% of his 3-pointers.

As of posting time, the transfer of Amos, who is currently in Riga, Latvia as part of Gilas Pilipinas, is not yet officially confirmed by the Green Archers. 

He is expected to bolster a Green Archers squad that will have star guards Kean Baclaan and Jacob Cortez ready in Season 88.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
