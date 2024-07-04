Gilas U17 squad faces Team USA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas faced a nightmare after drawing world No. 1 and reigning champion United States in the knockout rounds of the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Filipinos are winless after another blowout loss against Puerto Rico late Tuesday night at the Sinan Erdem Dome, 98-53, for a cellar finish in Group A at 0-3.

The Philippines and the United States, which finished No. 1 in Group B with a perfect slate and an average winning margin of 60.6 points, were to play at press time for a seat in the quarterfinals.

Winner of all six editions of the World Cup, Team USA demolished France, 104-81, Guinea, 124-49, and China, 146-62.

Gilas, for its part, bowed to world No. 7 Lithuania, 107-48, and world No. 2 Spain, 96-34, before a 45-point defeat to world No. 15 Puerto Rico for an average 55.3-point losing gap.