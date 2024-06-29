^

Sports

Converge's Winston ectastic at prospect of playing with Justine Baltazar

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 12:01pm
Converge's Winston ectastic at prospect of playing with Justine Baltazar
Converge's Schonny Winston (8)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge FiberXers guard Schonny Winston voiced excitement in possibly playing with college teammate Justine Baltazar, with the PBA draft a few weeks away.

Citing his camp, sports website SPIN.ph earlier reported that Baltazar will be joining this year's PBA draft.

At 6-foot-9, the former La Salle Green Archer is expected to be picked high in the draft next month.

And, with Converge expected to pick first overall, Baltazar may be headed to the FiberXers.

In an interview with reporters at the sidelines of the Hennessy In the Paint VIP launch on Friday, Winston said that the possibility of playing with Baltazar “would be dope.”

“That’d be dope. I mean if he joins, that’ll be cool. We played together in La Salle. We have some chemistry,” he said.

“We’re just waiting on the news to see what happens or what happens next. But if he does end up joining, I would love to play with him again,” he added.

The two earlier played for the Green Archers in the UAAP.

Winston also stressed that Baltazar may not have that big of an adjustment in the PBA, since he is a “seasoned pro already.”

“He’s killing it in the league he’s doing. So, there’s not much advice you can tell Balti,” he said.

“He’s kind of like… he has his accolades. He’s already established himself here. I would just tell him to run it up like we’re in La Salle again. I don’t know, just have fun and enjoy.”

Winston is one of the main scorers of Converge in his rookie year.

In the season-ending PBA Philippine Cup, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In his second year in the pro ranks, Winston underscored that the team is “meshing together well” after a forgettable PBA Season 48.

“My second year as a pro, definitely, I’m getting bigger, faster, stronger in the offseason. So, I gained some weight [and work to] shoot the 3 better, and continue to mesh together as a young team,” he said.

“It’s my second year now, so we have one year under our belts. I feel we are meshing together well and doing well together.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

JUSTINE BALTAZAR

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ginebra, Meralco 15U teams triumph

Ginebra, Meralco 15U teams triumph

13 hours ago
Ginebra and Meralco cruised to blowout victories to open the 2024 Batang PBA-Centrum Kids 15-under tournament on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Dream come true for LeBron: Bronny drafted by LA Lakers

Dream come true for LeBron: Bronny drafted by LA Lakers

13 hours ago
Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cone faces grizzled coaches

Cone faces grizzled coaches

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
For Gilas, it won’t only be a battle among men in sneakers at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls short vs Turkish quintet

Gilas falls short vs Turkish quintet

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas sustained a 73-84 defeat to Turkey in a tuneup game in Istanbul Thursday night (early yesterday in Manila)...
Sports
fbtw
For Apple, golf is journey of growth

For Apple, golf is journey of growth

13 hours ago
At just 16, Dominique “Apple” Gotiong has found a profound passion for golf, extending beyond the sport to valuable...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA: Cavaliers hire former Nets coach Atkinson

NBA: Cavaliers hire former Nets coach Atkinson

3 hours ago
Kenny Atkinson, who guided the Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, has been hired as the new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers,...
Sports
fbtw

NLEX Warriors on road with ‘Dayo’ program

13 hours ago
While waiting for the new PBA season, the NLEX Road Warriors, under new leadership, continue to reach more communities and promote a positive impact beyond basketball with the “Dayo” and “Adopt-a-Court”...
Sports
fbtw
Eala misses Wimby spot

Eala misses Wimby spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Another chance, another heartbreak.
Sports
fbtw
Hernandez, Manhit, Zaragoza, Chan rule Srixon Junior golf

Hernandez, Manhit, Zaragoza, Chan rule Srixon Junior golf

13 hours ago
Emil Hernandez, Race Manhit, Precious Zaragoza and Aerin Chan emerged as the top winners in the recent Srixon Junior Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Everything to gain Alas&rsquo; mantra in FIVB Challenger Cup

Everything to gain Alas’ mantra in FIVB Challenger Cup

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia de Guzman said the way to compete and be a medal contender in the Southeast Asian Games is...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with