Converge's Winston ectastic at prospect of playing with Justine Baltazar

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge FiberXers guard Schonny Winston voiced excitement in possibly playing with college teammate Justine Baltazar, with the PBA draft a few weeks away.

Citing his camp, sports website SPIN.ph earlier reported that Baltazar will be joining this year's PBA draft.

At 6-foot-9, the former La Salle Green Archer is expected to be picked high in the draft next month.

And, with Converge expected to pick first overall, Baltazar may be headed to the FiberXers.

In an interview with reporters at the sidelines of the Hennessy In the Paint VIP launch on Friday, Winston said that the possibility of playing with Baltazar “would be dope.”

“That’d be dope. I mean if he joins, that’ll be cool. We played together in La Salle. We have some chemistry,” he said.

“We’re just waiting on the news to see what happens or what happens next. But if he does end up joining, I would love to play with him again,” he added.

The two earlier played for the Green Archers in the UAAP.

Winston also stressed that Baltazar may not have that big of an adjustment in the PBA, since he is a “seasoned pro already.”

“He’s killing it in the league he’s doing. So, there’s not much advice you can tell Balti,” he said.

“He’s kind of like… he has his accolades. He’s already established himself here. I would just tell him to run it up like we’re in La Salle again. I don’t know, just have fun and enjoy.”

Winston is one of the main scorers of Converge in his rookie year.

In the season-ending PBA Philippine Cup, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In his second year in the pro ranks, Winston underscored that the team is “meshing together well” after a forgettable PBA Season 48.

“My second year as a pro, definitely, I’m getting bigger, faster, stronger in the offseason. So, I gained some weight [and work to] shoot the 3 better, and continue to mesh together as a young team,” he said.

“It’s my second year now, so we have one year under our belts. I feel we are meshing together well and doing well together.”