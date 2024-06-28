^

Dwight Ramos tapped as Pilipinas Live ambassador

Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 12:28pm
“I am a fan of different kinds of sports. Pilipinas Live ensures that I’m able to access all the sports I love, whether I’m in the Philippines or overseas”, said the 25-year-old basketball star, who also plays for Levanga in Hokkaido for Japan B. League.

MANILA, Philippines – Pilipinas Live, winner of the Sports Broadcasting award at the recently concluded 2024 Asia Pacific Broadcasting Awards, announces Gilas Pilipinas’ top guard Dwight Ramos, as the official sports ambassador of the popular app.

Filipinos are well-known for their love and deep passion for sports. Whether it's basketball, volleyball, boxing, e-sports, football and other athletic events. 

“Pilipinas Live is the ultimate destination for the Pinoy sports fans like me,” Dwight added. 

No matter where he is in the world, Dwight relies on Pilipinas Live for all the sports he follows: Whether it’s girlfriend Kianna Dy playing for the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the PVL; cheering his brother Eli Ramos with the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP; or keeping up with his peers in the PBA, Pilipinas Live ensures he's always on top of the game, anywhere and everywhere.

Launched in 2023, Pilipinas Live offers unparalleled live and on-demand coverage of Philippine sports leagues such as the PBA, UAAP, MPBL, PVL, and Spiker’s Turf, among others. 

The app is available for access globally, ensuring that every Filipino sports fan won't miss the action.

Meanwhile, Pilipinas Live also brings international sporting events to those in the Philippines, including the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, Volleyball Nations League 2024, and the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Pilipinas Live delivers a one-of-a-kind, innovative, and compelling live sports viewing with multi-screen camera angles, a “fan stream” feature that immerses the audience in the live events, and interactive chats for users. 

The app also offers various original series and related content to deliver a complete experience for sports enthusiasts.

“We are grateful to have Dwight Ramos as the face of Pilipinas Live,” said Cignal TV First Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Gerard Milan. “The story of him being a sports fan and an avid user of the app strengthens our commitment to expand and improve the service, so more Filipinos at home and abroad can enjoy their favorite sports content.”

Avid fans in the Philippines can now watch the new Pilipinas Live star in action as Gilas Pilipinas competes in the FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in July, and in the new season of Japan B. League later in the year.

Pilipinas Live is available on mobile devices, Smart TVs, and Connected TVs through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit pilipinaslive.com.

DWIGHT RAMOS

GILAS
