MPBL: Fuentes goes on late scoring spree as Quezon seizes solo lead

Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 11:56am
With the count tied at 58, Judel Fuentes bunched nine points in 1:32, enabling the Huskers to finally ward off the Royals, 67-61, and tally their 13th straight win in as many starts.
MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon Huskers found a savior in Judel Fuentes to subdue the Iloilo United Royals, 71-61, on Tuesday and gain the solo lead in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

With the count tied at 58, Fuentes bunched nine points in 1:32, enabling the Huskers to finally ward off the Royals, 67-61, and tally their 13th straight win in as many starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

The Huskers moved ahead of the Nueva Ecija Warriors, who are also unbeaten at 12-0.

With Fuentes taken out after piling 15 points in the fourth quarter, Jason Opiso and Ximone Sandagon took over with back-to-back drives, handing Iloilo its ninth loss in 14 games.

Sandagon wound up with 19 points and five rebounds; followed by Fuentes with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Opiso with nine points plus eight rebounds.

Iloilo got 15 points from Gwyne Capacio and 13 points, six rebounds, plus five assists from CJ Cansino.

The South Cotabato Warriors clustered 10 points in the fourth quarter and bested the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 73-65, in the nightcap to climb to 11-4.

That spurt, presided over by Chris Dumapig pushed South Cotabato ahead, 73-65, from an eight-point deficit to Caloocan, which fell to 7-5.

Enzo Joseo paced South Cotabato with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists; followed by Christian Fajarito with 16 points and five rebounds; Jammer Jamito with 12 points plus seven rebounds; and Dumapig with 10 points plus nine rebounds.

Caloocan got 18 points and six rebounds from Reil Cervantes and 10 points plus four rebounds from Joseph Manlangit.

The Negros Muscovados bested the Mindoro Tamaraws, 68-64, in the opener to break a five-game skid and improve to 5-10.

Jeremy Cruz and Renz Palma scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Negros, but it was Jan Formento who was chosen best player after contributing 12 points for the Muscovados.

Mindoro, which dropped to 4-11, got 18 points from homegrown Jhon Jerrick Caspe; 14 points plus nine rebounds from Ken Bono; and 11 points from Tey Teodoro.

The MPBL goes to the Olivarez College Gym on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Bicol against Sarangani at 4 p.m., Imus against Zamboanga at 6 p.m. and Paranaque against Rizal at 8 p.m.

