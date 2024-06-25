Go For Gold Criterium Race slated in Cebu this weekend

MANILA, Philippines – The Go For Gold Criterium Race takes its act down South as it holds Series 2 of its competition this Sunday.

Around 400 participants are expected to compete in the 10 categories at stake in the one-day race to be held at the City Di Mare in Cebu.

Over P200,000 prize money will be given out during the event, with the champion in both the premier men’s and women’s elite categories receiving P20,000 each.

“With Cebu being a hotbed of cycling and cycling talent, we expect na maraming manonood ng event natin,” said Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re trying to grow the sport of cycling and also trying to professionalize it. That’s why we always work hand in hand with Philcycling,” Go added. “Aside from organizing safe and well-run races in order to elevate the sport of cycling in the Philippines, these races serve as talent identification for the new and younger generation of Filipino cyclists.”

Lady commissaire Sunshie Vallejos joined Go in the same Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s leading sports entertainment gateway, ArenaPlus.

Other categories featured in the flat 1.1 km course are Women and Men’s Youth (15-16 years old), Women and Men’s Junior (17-18 years old), Age Group Men (30-39 years old), Age Group Men (40-up), Men Under-23, and Managers.

The men’s elite is set for 25 laps, while the women’s elite will be for 20 laps.

“Napaka-importante na apart from the programs of our government, may mga cycling patrons tulad nila Jeremy (Go) and other organizers of the event since they’re looking into the grassroots, they’re developing the grassroots programs na siyang papalit doon sa mga magre-retire na generation ng mga athletes natin,” said Vallejos in lauding the efforts being made by Go For Gold in holding cycling events in the country.

During Series 1 of the event held at the New Sacobia Bridge in Clark, Pampanga last March, Marvin Mandac, a 17-year-old rider from Batangas, caught the eyes of the Go For Gold cycling team after topping the juniors category, while Marco Lumanog also figured prominently following his triumph in the men’s elite class.

Go said Series 3 will likely be held in Mindanao just before the year ends.

“Hopefully we’ll have our third leg in Mindanao naman, maybe in September or October,” he said.