^

Sports

Go For Gold Criterium Race slated in Cebu this weekend

Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 5:04pm
Go For Gold Criterium Race slated in Cebu this weekend
Jeremy Go (left) and Sunshine Vallejos
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The Go For Gold Criterium Race takes its act down South as it holds Series 2 of its competition this Sunday.

Around 400 participants are expected to compete in the 10 categories at stake in the one-day race to be held at the City Di Mare in Cebu.

Over P200,000 prize money will be given out during the event, with the champion in both the premier men’s and women’s elite categories receiving P20,000 each.

“With Cebu being a hotbed of cycling and cycling talent, we expect na maraming manonood ng event natin,” said Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re trying to grow the sport of cycling and also trying to professionalize it.  That’s why we always work hand in hand with Philcycling,” Go added. “Aside from organizing safe and well-run races in order to elevate the sport of cycling in the Philippines, these races serve as talent identification for the new and younger generation of Filipino cyclists.”

Lady commissaire Sunshie Vallejos joined Go in the same Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s leading sports entertainment gateway, ArenaPlus.

Other categories featured in the flat 1.1 km course are Women and Men’s Youth (15-16 years old), Women and Men’s Junior (17-18 years old), Age Group Men (30-39 years old), Age Group Men (40-up), Men Under-23, and Managers.

The men’s elite is set for 25 laps, while the women’s elite will be for 20 laps.

“Napaka-importante na apart from the programs of our government, may mga cycling patrons tulad nila Jeremy (Go) and other organizers of the event since they’re looking into the grassroots, they’re developing the grassroots programs na siyang papalit doon sa mga magre-retire na generation ng mga athletes natin,” said Vallejos in lauding the efforts being made by Go For Gold in holding cycling events in the country.

During Series 1 of the event held at the New Sacobia Bridge in Clark, Pampanga last March, Marvin Mandac, a 17-year-old rider from Batangas, caught the eyes of the Go For Gold cycling team after topping the juniors category, while Marco Lumanog also figured prominently following his triumph in the men’s elite class.

Go said Series 3 will likely be held in Mindanao just before the year ends.

“Hopefully we’ll have our third leg in Mindanao naman, maybe in September or October,” he said.

vuukle comment

GO FOR GOLD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas belles ruthless

Gilas belles ruthless

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women pulverized their Maldives counterparts, 141-18, in an electrifying start in the FIBA U18 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Businessman Jefferson Cheng, a key piece of the recent success of the Philippine women’s football team program, has...
Sports
fbtw
Zus Coffee eyeing Gagate

Zus Coffee eyeing Gagate

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
La Salle’s Thea Gagate is bound to join Zus Coffee as the first pick in the first Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas edges Taiwan Mustangs in exhibition

Gilas edges Taiwan Mustangs in exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is leaving the Philippines in high spirits after drubbing the Taiwan Mustangs, 74-64, in a send-off friendly...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls batter Maldives by 123 points in FIBA U18 Asia Cup opener

Gilas girls batter Maldives by 123 points in FIBA U18 Asia Cup opener

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
There was absolutely no mercy from the Gilas Pilipinas women U18 team as they blew Maldives right out of the water, 141-18,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon Tangerines to test mettle in Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association

Quezon Tangerines to test mettle in Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Quezon Province is ready to soar to new heights as it takes its act to the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (M...
Sports
fbtw
QC District 1 Warriors reign supreme in Indonesia's CLS Cup tilt

QC District 1 Warriors reign supreme in Indonesia's CLS Cup tilt

6 hours ago
The District Warriors Philippines of Quezon City’s 1st District fought for flag and country and emerged victorious in...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas rebounds as Manila, Davao books wins

MPBL: Batangas rebounds as Manila, Davao books wins

6 hours ago
Batangas regained traction while Manila and Davao sustained their upward drive on Monday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan, Ardina make Paris Olympics roster

Pagdanganan, Ardina make Paris Olympics roster

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina have officially secured their spots in the upcoming Paris Olympics, joining 58 other...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with