Quezon Tangerines to test mettle in Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 1:07pm
MANILA, Philippines – Quezon Province is ready to soar to new heights as it takes its act to the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA).

Bannerred by the core of the three-time NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, the Quezon Tangerines will be the newest squad in the upcoming second season of the upstart volleyball league as the province elevates its sports program after the Quezon Huskers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL). 

The Quezon Huskers are currently unbeaten at 12-0 in the MPBL, and the vision is the same for the Tangerines with an ultimate dream of winning it all against rival cities and provinces.

“Ito ‘yung isa sa mga pangarap ng mga taga-Quezon. Noong nagsimula kami sa Quezon Huskers sa MPBL, iba talaga yung nagawa sa Quezon youth kaya we’re very excited for the Quezon Tangerines,” said Gov. Dr. Helen Tan, joined by Congressman Atty. Mike Tan, in the team’s official launch at the Provincial Capitol in Lucena City.

“We’re very sure na susuportahan din sila ng mga Quezonians. Walang pinapasok ang Quezon na hindi naipapanalo. Mahihirapan ‘yung mga kalaban namin for sure.”

St. Benilde head coach Jerry Yee will mentor the Tangerines with his trusted aces Mycah Go, Zamantha Nolasco, Wielyn Estoque, Corrine Apostol and team captain Jessa Dorog leading the way. 

Chenae Basarte, Clydel Mae Catarig, Fiona Naomi Getigan, Cristy Ondangan, Aya Densing, Kim Alison Estenzo, Zen Basilio, Fiona Inocents, Marygrace Borromeo, Sofia Badion, Shekaina and Shana Lleses are the other Lady Blazers for the Tangerines. 

Eight homegrown players in Lucena’s own Lenie Sapallo, Jasmine Dapol, Christine Joy Lubiano, Jilian Nicole Quiambao and Louann Latigay, Lucban’s Paola Alban, Pagbilao’s Geraldine Rae Palacio and Kamille Josephine Amaka Tan of Tayabas will complete the Quezon squad following a tryout conducted by Yee himself.

Yee and the Lady Blazers just came off a successful three-peat title feat in the NCAA marked by 40 straight wins. In the MPVA representing the Tangerines with also a backing from Strong Group Athletics led by Frank and Jacob Lao, count on them to flash the same brilliance and winning ways. 

“We will be competitive. I think we”ll make a difference. Madadala namin mula sa CSB ay ‘yung sipag at culture,” vowed Yee, joined by team manager Atty. Donn Kapunan.

“Hindi ‘yun guarantee (for a championship) dahil ayaw namin ng ganoon na mga narratives. Basta, nandito kami. We will work hard. We will make sure to do our part. ‘Di ko sinasabing winning all the way pero madadala namin yung winning culture sa Quezon.”

Bacoor reigned supreme in the inaugural MPVA season last year that was participated in by a total of eight teams in runner-up Negros, third-placer Marikina, Rizal, Nasipit from Agusan del Norte, Caloocan, Binan and San Juan City.

QUEZON

VOLLEYBALL
