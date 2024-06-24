^

Sports

Alas Pilipinas coach upbeat on FIVB Challenger Cup bid after longer preparation

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 4:45pm
Alas Pilipinas coach upbeat on FIVB Challenger Cup bid after longer preparation
Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge De Brito.
VNL

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas women’s head coach Jorge De Brito said that the team can come out with much more in the upcoming FIVB Challenger Cup slated here in Manila next month, as they were able to prepare longer.

Compared to the AVC Challenge Cup late May, De Brito and his wards had weeks of preparation for their upcoming clash with regional powerhouse Vietnam in the quarterfinals.

Apart from a short training camp in South Korea, the players have been able to gel and train with each other for more than a month, building the much needed chemistry against a formidable opponent like the Vietnamese.

After taking their first-ever podium finish in the Challenge Cup, De Brito said that they have more to give this time around.

“What I can say is they are much better now. It wasn’t lucky at that moment (in the AVC Challenge Cup) but it’s a short time for preparation. [This time], I’ll have more (preparation time with the team) so we can offer much more for each other and for ourselves,” De Brito said during the final day of the VNL Manila leg in Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday. 

“I think that’s the way we have to do and expect for this team,” he added.

The Brazilian coach will have at his arsenal most of the players from the Challenge Cup, like DLSU’s Angel Canino, Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina and Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure. But this time, there will be a couple of new additions like Creamline’s Jema Galanza and NU’s Bella Belen. 

When it comes to the roster, De Brito will have his pick of the nation’s top talent.

“We still have the same players. Of course, we’re gonna add but now for the lineup, we have 18 players including Jema (Galanza), (Bella) Belen who will join us now. (The pool is) almost complete and we’ll find it out with these (18) players,” he said.

Despite some additions heading to training, a key piece remains out of the scene for Alas Pilipinas – multi-time PVL Most Valuable Player Tots Carlos.

Per De Brito, Carlos’ club team Creamline will likely release a statement soon. But they have yet to see the former UP player in practice, despite the team reaching out to invite Carlos to training as part of the pool. Earlier reports stated that it was Galanza and Carlos who were added to De Brito’s arsenal of players.

“(Tots Carlos) plays good. She’s always been the one who we requested for the national team. But at the moment, she’s not there. Rebisco will release something (about this development soon),” said De Brito.

Still, with the circumstances surrounding Carlos’ availability, De Brito isn’t fretting at her absence with a legion of players at his call.

“What we’re expecting is to bring the guys who are really good at the same time.”

The Philippines faces Vietnam on home soil in their first game of the FIVB Challenger Cup on Friday, July 5, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

vuukle comment

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Businessman Jefferson Cheng, a key piece of the recent success of the Philippine women’s football team program, has...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Visayas Series swings over to Bacolod

JPGT Visayas Series swings over to Bacolod

18 hours ago
Three talented golfers from the Mindanao region compete against local and regional contenders in the ICTSI Junior PGT Bacolod...
Sports
fbtw
French roosters fly high

French roosters fly high

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
France has a tough task to defend the Olympic men’s volleyball title on home soil in Paris next month.
Sports
fbtw
Estudyante Esports nat&rsquo;l tilt all set

Estudyante Esports nat’l tilt all set

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
Dark League Studios’ Estudyante Esports, after its kickoff via a well-attended esports summit at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan slows down

Pagdanganan slows down

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s title bid in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship hit a major snag as she struggled with a two-over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi faces early test as The Women's Amateur unfold

Malixi faces early test as The Women's Amateur unfold

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Rianne Malixi is set to face a formidable challenge as she aims for a strong start and momentum in The Women’s Amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Noah Lyles wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics

7 hours ago
World 100 meters champion Noah Lyles claimed a measure of redemption by winning the 100m at the US athletics trials on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Young Cavite athletes to benefit from Vermosa Green Run

Young Cavite athletes to benefit from Vermosa Green Run

7 hours ago
The Green Run at Vermosa has taken its popular multi-category run to the next level this year.
Sports
fbtw
France waits for Mbappe to return and the goals to flow at Euro 2024

France waits for Mbappe to return and the goals to flow at Euro 2024

8 hours ago
France appears almost certain to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024, but it is hoping to have Kylian Mbappe back, and rediscover...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with