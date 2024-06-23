^

Sports

Tabuena fires 67, finishes 5th in Korea Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 6:07pm
Tabuena fires 67, finishes 5th in Korea Open
Miguel Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena maintained his momentum from the third round, closing with a four-under 67 to secure a strong fifth-place finish in the Korea Open ruled by Minkyu Kim in Cheonan, South Korea Sunday.

Though Tabuena missed one of the two coveted berths for The Open (British Open), his performance bodes well for his upcoming campaign in the International Series in Morocco next month.

Tabuena moved into a tie for seventh with a 68 at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club course on Saturday. He broke a four-par stretch with three birdies in the next four holes and added two more birdies on Nos. 12 and 14, sparking hopes of a Top 3 finish for the ICTSI-sponsored Filipino shotmaker.

However, he struggled to get up-and-down in the next two holes before dominating the closing par-5 18th to string together a 33-34. He finished with a six-under 278 for solo fifth.

Kim fired a 66 to dominate the field with a 273, beating third-round leader Younghan Song by three strokes. Song slowed down with an even-par 71 and wound up second with a 276, securing the other slot for the 152nd staging of one of the world’s majors at Royal Troon on July 18-21.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao wants WBC welterweight crown

Pacquiao wants WBC welterweight crown

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao insists his three-round engagement with Japanese kickboxer Chihiro...
Sports
fbtw
Talk &lsquo;N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

Talk ‘N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

19 hours ago
PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
New faces shine in PAI swimfest

New faces shine in PAI swimfest

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The country’s most decorated junior swimmers withstood the challenge as new stars emerged in the penultimate day of...
Sports
fbtw
Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Six-time PBA champion import Sean Chambers is thrilled to give back to Philippine basketball by helping Gilas Pilipinas gear...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Team USA veterans TJ Defalco and Micah Christenson were among members of the American squad that met with members of the Alas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women take on Maldives in FIBA U18 Women&rsquo;s Asia Cup opener

Gilas women take on Maldives in FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women begin their quest for Division A promotion against Maldives in the opener of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hodge raves about Bolts' 'movie-like' PBA title conquest

Hodge raves about Bolts' 'movie-like' PBA title conquest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
"It’s a movie."
Sports
fbtw
Longtime backer Cheng steps down as Filipinas manager

Longtime backer Cheng steps down as Filipinas manager

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Jefferson Cheng, the longtime backer and supporter of the Philippine women’s national football team, is stepping down...
Sports
fbtw
Germany repels Iran to end 2024 VNL bid, eyes Olympics

Germany repels Iran to end 2024 VNL bid, eyes Olympics

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Germany ended its 2024 Volleyball Nations League campaign on a high note after toppling fellow eliminated team Iran in straight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with