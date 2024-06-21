^

Sports

Serdeña gets job done In Fil-Am junior golf tilt

Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 4:16pm
SerdeÃ±a gets job done In Fil-Am junior golf tilt
David Charles Serdeña and Maurysse Abalos hold the perpetual trophy with Camp John Hay Golf Club GM Jude Eustaquio and Danny Gacuyan (representing Baguio Country Club GM Anthony de Leon).

BAGUIO – David Charles Serdeña posted 51 Molave points at Baguio Country Club and went on to complete a wire-to-wire victory in Fil-A division at the close of the Fil-Am Invitational Junior Championship here Friday. 

With his 53 at the Camp John Hay Golf Club, Serdeña held a final score of 104 to edge out An Seongmin 95 (51-44) by nine points in the 2nd edition of the tournament reserved for the country’s top juniors. 

“I had a tough time early on but I got back my bearings at the back nine. This will be a good tune up before I play the US Junior World,” said Serdeña, who also awarded as the top male junior golfer this week. 

Abalos, on one hand, turned in 35 at BCC and 46 at CJHGC for 81 and was awarded as best female player and Am-D division titlist. 

Jeon Gunwoo captured the Fil-B crown with a closing 94 (50-44) beating the 85 (42-43) of Aenzo Andrei Sulaik. 

In Fil-C, Baguio-based Miguel Orbita 81 (44-37) used his course knowledge of both courses to carve out dominating win. Park Hoonmin was a far second with 55 (26-29). 

The other winners were: Jose Luis Espinosa (Fil-D), Cole Parker Galvez (Fil-E), Annika Molintas (Am-A), Cho Seungbin (Am-B), Megan Angheng (Am-C) and Ma. Athalea Espedido (Am-E).

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

17 hours ago
Talk ‘N Text, Phoenix and PBA Stalwarts ran away with convincing victories against separate counterparts to kick off...
Sports
fbtw
National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The first National Age Group Championships is set to kick off this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manil...
Sports
fbtw
PAI age-group competition on today

PAI age-group competition on today

17 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. will host the 1st National Age Group Championships this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip Javi Gomez de Liano has formalized his move to South Korea as he signed with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
With a few weeks to go before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), Gilas Pilipinas will face the Taiwan Mustangs...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympians set to fly for month-long training in France

Olympians set to fly for month-long training in France

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The trek to the Mount Olympus of sports — the Olympics — starts early Saturday when the bulk of the 15-strong...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi climbs to world No. 14 ahead of Dublin Amateur

Malixi climbs to world No. 14 ahead of Dublin Amateur

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi made an impressive leap in the world amateur golf rankings, soaring 11 spots to reach a career-best No. 14 following...
Sports
fbtw
France stops Iran for solo 4th in Volleyball Nations League

France stops Iran for solo 4th in Volleyball Nations League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
France has finally doused Iran’s hot streak in the Manila leg of the Volleyball Nations League, sweeping the Iranians,...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Olympians receive early P500,000 bonus

Filipino Olympians receive early P500,000 bonus

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The 15 brave Filipino athletes wading into battle in next month’s Paris Olympics received a parting gift in the form...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with