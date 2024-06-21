Serdeña gets job done In Fil-Am junior golf tilt

David Charles Serdeña and Maurysse Abalos hold the perpetual trophy with Camp John Hay Golf Club GM Jude Eustaquio and Danny Gacuyan (representing Baguio Country Club GM Anthony de Leon).

BAGUIO – David Charles Serdeña posted 51 Molave points at Baguio Country Club and went on to complete a wire-to-wire victory in Fil-A division at the close of the Fil-Am Invitational Junior Championship here Friday.

With his 53 at the Camp John Hay Golf Club, Serdeña held a final score of 104 to edge out An Seongmin 95 (51-44) by nine points in the 2nd edition of the tournament reserved for the country’s top juniors.

“I had a tough time early on but I got back my bearings at the back nine. This will be a good tune up before I play the US Junior World,” said Serdeña, who also awarded as the top male junior golfer this week.

Abalos, on one hand, turned in 35 at BCC and 46 at CJHGC for 81 and was awarded as best female player and Am-D division titlist.

Jeon Gunwoo captured the Fil-B crown with a closing 94 (50-44) beating the 85 (42-43) of Aenzo Andrei Sulaik.

In Fil-C, Baguio-based Miguel Orbita 81 (44-37) used his course knowledge of both courses to carve out dominating win. Park Hoonmin was a far second with 55 (26-29).

The other winners were: Jose Luis Espinosa (Fil-D), Cole Parker Galvez (Fil-E), Annika Molintas (Am-A), Cho Seungbin (Am-B), Megan Angheng (Am-C) and Ma. Athalea Espedido (Am-E).