^

Sports

Malixi climbs to world No. 14 ahead of Dublin Amateur

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 2:02pm
Malixi climbs to world No. 14 ahead of Dublin Amateur

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi made an impressive leap in the world amateur golf rankings, soaring 11 spots to reach a career-best No. 14 following a strong joint fifth-place finish at the Korea Women’s Open.

This achievement sets the stage for her next challenge at The Women’s Amateur Championship starting Monday, June 24, in Ireland.

The 17-year-old Filipina recently climbed to No. 25 after tying for 24th in her first professional international appearance at the Suntory Ladies Open in Japan. However, her standout performance at the Korea Open, where she competed against South Korea’s top professionals and leading amateurs, propelled her into the Top 15.

Notably, Malixi outperformed world No. 2 amateur Minsol Kim, who finished 32nd.

Malixi began the Korea Open with a one-over 73 but fought back into contention with a 68 to tie for ninth. She continued her ascent with a 70 on the third day and, despite a roller-coaster final round, secured a remarkable finish.

Her superb performances in these professional events are expected to further toughen her as she prepares to compete against the world’s best in Ireland. Following this, Malixi is set to participate in the US Girls’ Junior in Tarzana, California (July 15-20), the European Ladies Amateur in Finland (July 24-27), and the US Women’s Amateur in Oklahoma (August 5-12).

Malixi’s achievements this season include tying for second at the Royal Junior in Japan and the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. After a victory in Australia, she also posted an eighth-place finish at the Australian Women's Amateur and a joint fifth place with Kim at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.

In Ireland, Malixi will need to draw on her confidence and momentum as she competes at the Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin against a star-studded field, including world No. 1 Lottie Wood and Kim, among the 144-player roster.

The winner of The Women’s Amateur Championship gains entry to prestigious events such as the AIG Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, The Amundi Evian Championship, Chevron Championship, and traditionally, an invite to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

15 hours ago
Talk ‘N Text, Phoenix and PBA Stalwarts ran away with convincing victories against separate counterparts to kick off...
Sports
fbtw
National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The first National Age Group Championships is set to kick off this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manil...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip Javi Gomez de Liano has formalized his move to South Korea as he signed with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang...
Sports
fbtw
PAI age-group competition on today

PAI age-group competition on today

15 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. will host the 1st National Age Group Championships this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
With a few weeks to go before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), Gilas Pilipinas will face the Taiwan Mustangs...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino Olympians receive early P500,000 bonus

Filipino Olympians receive early P500,000 bonus

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The 15 brave Filipino athletes wading into battle in next month’s Paris Olympics received a parting gift in the form...
Sports
fbtw
Paris-bound Ando admits almost giving up on Olympic dream

Paris-bound Ando admits almost giving up on Olympic dream

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Olympic weightlifter Elreen Ando almost lost hope of making the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan fights back to save 72; Saso struggles; Thompson leads

Pagdanganan fights back to save 72; Saso struggles; Thompson leads

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan grappled with her putter all day but managed to salvage an even-par 72, trailing Lexi Thompson by four...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon, Zamboanga hold on to high rankings with wins

MPBL: Quezon, Zamboanga hold on to high rankings with wins

2 hours ago
Quezon Province and Zamboanga Master Sardines beat separate opponents on Thursday to keep their lofty spots in the 6th MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with