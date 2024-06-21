Malixi climbs to world No. 14 ahead of Dublin Amateur

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi made an impressive leap in the world amateur golf rankings, soaring 11 spots to reach a career-best No. 14 following a strong joint fifth-place finish at the Korea Women’s Open.

This achievement sets the stage for her next challenge at The Women’s Amateur Championship starting Monday, June 24, in Ireland.

The 17-year-old Filipina recently climbed to No. 25 after tying for 24th in her first professional international appearance at the Suntory Ladies Open in Japan. However, her standout performance at the Korea Open, where she competed against South Korea’s top professionals and leading amateurs, propelled her into the Top 15.

Notably, Malixi outperformed world No. 2 amateur Minsol Kim, who finished 32nd.

Malixi began the Korea Open with a one-over 73 but fought back into contention with a 68 to tie for ninth. She continued her ascent with a 70 on the third day and, despite a roller-coaster final round, secured a remarkable finish.

Her superb performances in these professional events are expected to further toughen her as she prepares to compete against the world’s best in Ireland. Following this, Malixi is set to participate in the US Girls’ Junior in Tarzana, California (July 15-20), the European Ladies Amateur in Finland (July 24-27), and the US Women’s Amateur in Oklahoma (August 5-12).

Malixi’s achievements this season include tying for second at the Royal Junior in Japan and the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. After a victory in Australia, she also posted an eighth-place finish at the Australian Women's Amateur and a joint fifth place with Kim at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.

In Ireland, Malixi will need to draw on her confidence and momentum as she competes at the Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin against a star-studded field, including world No. 1 Lottie Wood and Kim, among the 144-player roster.

The winner of The Women’s Amateur Championship gains entry to prestigious events such as the AIG Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, The Amundi Evian Championship, Chevron Championship, and traditionally, an invite to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.